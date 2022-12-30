Men’s basketball begins America East Slate at Bryant

VESTAL, NY – Having completed the non-conference portion of its 2022-23 schedule, Binghamton men’s basketball begins its 16-game America East slate on New Year’s Eve when the Bearcats (4-9) travel to Smithfield, Rhode Island to face league newcomer Bryant (9-4). The teams play a 1 pm Matinee at Chace Athletic Center.

Senior guard Jacob Falko Ranks fourth in the conference in assists (3.7/game), sixth in scoring (14.9 ppg.) and seventh in field goal percentage (51%). He was a preseason all-conference selection and the league’s Lone first team all-conference pick back from last season. Junior forward Armon Harried fresh off a 25-point, 8-rebound performance against Cornell, is averaging 11.4 points and a team-leading 6.6 rebounds.

The Bearcats are coming off an 86-70 loss at Cornell Thursday night. They will face another high-octane offense in Bryant. The Bulldogs rank number one in the America East in scoring (85.8 ppg.), are second in 3-pointers per game (9.4) and boast three of the league’s top five individual scorers.

QUICK HITS

• This is Binghamton’s 77th season of basketball, 22nd in DI and the America East

• The Bearcats were picked to finish fourth of nine in the AE Coaches’ Preseason Poll — tied for the highest in the program’s 22 years of conference membership

• This is the America East opener for both teams

• BU is 127-213 (37%) all-time in 21 years of America East play with one title (2009)

• This is the first of a 16-game conference slate (home and away games against the other eight members) that will span the next nine weeks

• BU Returns four starters but only 61% of scoring and 63% of minutes (8 departures)

• BU has the third-oldest roster in the country with an average age of 22.0 years

About Binghamton

• Lost 86-70 at Cornell on Thursday night

• Outshot Big Red from field (54% to 52%) but gave up 8 3-ptrs and had 20 turnovers

• Trailed by as many as 21 points in second half before trimming to eight with 5 min left but could draw no closer

• Armon Harried led all scorers with a career-high 25 points

• Christian Hinckson added 16 points and nine rebounds

• Used a season-low eight players in tightened rotation

About Bryant

• First-year member after moving from Northeast Conference

• Won NEC regular-season and tournament titles last winter, advancing to NCAAs

• Have posted three straight seasons with 15 or more wins

• Played NCAA Division II through 2007-08 (15th year as D1 program)

• Picked to finish second (of nine) in America East Preseason Poll

• Charles Pride and Earl Timberlake are on the preseason all-conference team:

• The team is 28-3 at home since the 2020-21 season

• Have been ranked as high as No. 12 in the College Insider Mid-Major Top 25 this season

• Defeated Syracuse 73-72 in Dome on Nov. 26 for signature win

• Currently boast three of the top five scorers in America East and are averaging 85.8 ppg.

All-time series vs. Bryant

• Bryant leads 3-1, although the teams have split two games since both elevated to NCAA Division I

• Teams played twice as DII members in 2000-01 with Bryant winning 61-50 in Championship game of season-opening Bryant Tournament and again in Vestal two months later, 89-81 in OT

• Teams last played nine years ago – a 67-62 BU home win in Vestal on Dec. 28, 2013

• Binghamton is 0-2 in Smithfield, RI and has lost by an average of 16.5 points

Binghamton all-time in America East openers

Binghamton is 7-14 all-time in America East openers, including 5-7 in road openers. Last year BU defeated UMass Lowell 68-63 in its conference opener on Jan. 3.

The Bearcats in the America East

Binghamton is entering its 22nd season of membership in the America East. The Bearcats are 127-213 all-time (37%) during those two decades. The team’s best regular season conference records came in 2008-09 (13-3, 1st) and 2005-06 (12-4, 2nd). The program also had 10 America East wins in 2003-04 (5th place) and nine wins in both 2002-03 (4th) and 2007-08 (T-4th). Binghamton went 8-10 last season (7th) to record its highest America East win total in 12 years. That team reached the tournament semifinals for the second time in four years, thanks to a quarterfinal upset win at UNH.

Harried produces the best game of the season

Junior forward Arman Harried scored a career-high 25 points Thursday at Cornell (16 pts. in the first half). He hit 11-of-19 from the floor and added eight rebounds and two blocks in a team-high 37 minutes. Harried jumped his season scoring average to 11.4 points in seven games.

Lineup options

Binghamton entered the season with its deepest roster in many years and the split of playing time is evidence. The team has 11 players (out of 12 on the roster) averaging double-digit minutes and nine different players have been in the starting lineup. Only one player ( Jacob Falko ) is averaging more than 29 minutes and Coach Sanders has used nine different starting lineups in 13 games.

Decided in the first half

The first half remains the most prominent indicator of BU’s fortunes early this season. When leading at the half the Bearcats are 4-0. When trailing, they are 0-9.

70 remains tipping “point”

The 70-point scoring mark remains a key indicator for Binghamton’s success. Early this season, BU is 4-0 when they score more than 70 and 0-8 when they are at or below 70. Last season, BU was 8-2 when they reached 70 points and 3-15 when they came in under 70 .

Second-half team

Binghamton is minus 53 in first-half season scoring, but is plus two in the second half. It’s Dec. 21 at Niagara, BU scored a season-high 45 points in the second half. It was the fourth time this season the Bearcats have tallied at least 40 in the second half.