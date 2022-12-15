MEN’S BASKETBALL: Beavers emphasizing efficiency to Survive in NSIC – Bemidji Pioneer

BEMIDJI — There are no nights off in the NSIC.

“There are no easy ones. There’s not a game out there where one team can’t beat the other if they play well and shoot it,” Bemidji State men’s basketball head Coach Mike Boschee said. “It’s just the way the league’s going to be all year long. If we have the ability to shoot the ball well, we’ll have a chance.”

So that’s the task for the Beavers moving forward. BSU has lost four straight but hopes to make up ground as the season carries on, and forward Dalton Albrecht said that a sense of urgency needs to start “this weekend.”

“We can’t (keep losing) and be in a good spot,” he said. “That would really hurt us coming down to playoff time.”

Bemidji State junior Dalton Albrecht (0) finishes through the foul for an and-one during the second half against Minnesota Morris on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at the BSU Gymnasium. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Fortunately for Bemidji State, Albrecht knows a thing or two about offensive efficiency.

The Grafton, ND, native is making 54.1% percent of his shots this year, which is sixth in the NSIC. That clip includes a 17-for-25 performance last weekend — a 68% tear — and he has the Beavers third in the league by firing at a 48.7% shooting clip as a team.

For even more historical data, Albrecht shot 62.8% from the floor last year and landed 0.4% shy of the single-season school record.

“There’s really no one else that can do what he can do inside. He’s the guy,” Boschee said. “He’s been really solid all year for the most part. When he had that rotation with RJ (Smith) and him and John (Sutherland), it was a really good rotation.”

Therein lies another problem for BSU, however, as both Smith and Sutherland are nursing injuries. That leaves Bemidji State depleted in the frontcourt, but Albrecht said it doesn’t change too much for him.

“That just means playing a little more minutes for me. I need to step up a little bit more,” he said. “Not much changes, really. Just little things: rebound, score, take good shots, play defense.”

Bemidji State junior John Sutherland (23) lays the ball in during the first half against Minnesota Crookston on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at the BSU Gymnasium. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Due to winter-related schedule adjustments, Albrecht and the Beavers (5-5, 1-4 NSIC) are on the road this weekend. They’ll play Minnesota Crookston (1-10, 0-5 NSIC) at 2 pm on Saturday, Dec. 17, in Crookston. BSU Originally had a home weekend with U-Mary and Minot State, but that has been pushed back to Dec. 30-31.

But regardless of the opponent, Albrecht identified three areas that Bemidji State wants to key in on, which can make or break a game.

“We’ve got to win the turnover battle and get to the line more than them,” Albrecht said. “And Offensive rebounds, we’ve got to out-rebound them, too. Those are our three main categories that we’ve got to win.”

And, much like all season, Surviving this weekend will also come down to scoring.

“There’s a basketball game that goes on, but it’s a lot about shooting,” Boschee said. “Can you put it in the hole on a consistent level, game in and game out? That’s pretty much what it is. There’s a little cylinder up there. It’s hard to put it in for a lot of people, but we’re going to need to put it in just as well as the other team.”