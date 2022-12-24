Men’s Basketball Beats Washington State To Advance To Diamond Head Classic Title Game

Next Game: SMU 12/25/2022 | 3:30 PM HT ESPN2 ESPN Honolulu December 25 (Sun) / 3:30 PM HT SMU History

HONOLULU — The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team used a stellar defensive performance and a strong second-half to take down Washington State, 62-51, in the semifinals of the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic Friday night at the Stan Sheriff Center .

With the win Rainbow Warriors (8-3) advanced to Finals for the first time in the 13 years of the tournament. UH will face SMU for the tournament title on Christmas Day at 3:30 pm

UH held Washington State (4-6) to season lows in points and field goal percentage (31 percent) en route to their third straight win and their first win against the Cougars in five all-time meetings in Honolulu.

Samuta Avea gave an inspired performance, pouring in 19 points, one shy of his career high. For the second straight night, JoVon McClanahan gave a solid effort contributing 16 points, six rebounds and four assists. Noel Coleman added 13 points with nine coming in the decisive second half.

The first half was a see-saw affair. UH held an early 10-9 lead but went scoreless for nearly five minutes to fall behind by eight points. The ‘Bows however responded with some defense of their own. UH forced the Cougars to miss 13 of their final 14 field goal attempts of the half as the ‘Bows eventually took a 24-23 edge at the break. WSU shot just 29 percent in the first 20 minutes.

The game was tied 35-35 with 12 minutes left, but UH changed the momentum of the game right there. UH held WSU scoreless for the next five minutes and reeled off eight unanswered points to seize the momentum. It was a lead they wouldn’t relinquish, building a 15-point cushion, before winning by double-digits.

UH shot 49 percent in the second half to outscore WSU by 10 after the break. UH won the boards (35-32) and had just 10 turnovers after a season-high 19 the night before.

Friday’s Results

Iona 83, Seattle 72

SMU 74, Utah State 71

Pepperdine 81, George Washington 70

Hawai’i 62, Washington State 51

Sunday’s Schedule

7th Place: George Washington vs. Seattle, 8:30 am

5th Place: Pepperdine vs. Iona, 10:30 a.m

3rd Place: Washington State vs. Utah State, 1:30 p.m

Championship: Hawai’i vs. SMU, 3:30 p.m



