Men’s Basketball Beats Southwestern Christian

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men’s basketball team beat the Southwestern Christian University Eagles 106-80 on Thursday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse.

Senior Justin Johnson led the Vaqueros (7-4) with 31 points on a season-best 12-of-20 shooting, including 3-of-6 from behind the arc, a season-high 11 rebounds and four assists for his first double-double of the season. This was Johnson’s second 30+ point game of the season and the fifth of his career. Sophomore Sherman Brashear scored a career-high 22 points on a career-high 8-of-14 shooting, including a career-high tying 4-of-10 from behind the arc, with five rebounds and a career-high tying two steals. Sophomore Will Johnston scored 19 points with seven assists. Freshman Adante’ Holiman dished out a career-high eight assists with seven points. Graduate student Dima Zdorfinished with six points, eight rebounds, three blocks and two steals.

Shawn Hopkins led the Eagles with 17 points. Jordan Williams finished with 12 points and six assists. Shayan Janloo also scored 12 points. Luiz Machado Jr. scored 11 points with five rebounds.

Johnston hit two baskets, including a 3, and two free throws, as the Vaqueros jumped out to a 13-1 lead. The Eagles responded with an 11-0 run to pull within 13-12.

The Eagles were still close at 21-19 when Johnson and Brashear made layups and then Brasher knocked down a 3 to push the Vaqueros’ lead to 28-19.

The Eagles pulled within 34-29 before a Brashear 3 sparked an 11-3 run to put the Vaqueros up 45-32 in the closing minute of the first half.

Johnson closed the first half and opened the second half with 3-pointers to fuel a 13-3 run to give the Vaqueros a 58-38 lead and push the game out of reach.

UTRGV competes in the UTRGV South Padre Island Battle on the Beach by hosting Houston Christian at the South Padre Island Convention Center on Sunday at 6 pm Tickets are on sale now at UTRGVTickets.com. Current UTRGV students receive free general admission with their student ID. All fans need to follow the clear bag policy, details of which can be found at GoUTRGV.com/ClearBag. Doors open at 5 pm

Fans unable to attend in person can watch domestically on ESPN+ or internationally via WAC International.

