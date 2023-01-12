Men’s Basketball Battles SEMO is Thursday

The Lindenwood men’s basketball team (7-10, 2-2 OVC) will hit the road on Thursday for a 7:00 pm Matchup with Southeast Missouri State (7-10, 2-2 OVC) in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

The Lions most recent result came in a 60-57 loss to Tennessee State inside Hyland Arena, the first home loss for the Lions this season. Lindenwood led for more than 36 minutes on Saturday, but moved to 2-2 in conference play. Kevin Caldwell Jr. and Chris Childs led the team with 15 points, while Keenon Cole posted 13 points. Cole pulled down seven boards and compiled three blocks. David Ware grabbed 12 rebounds to lead all players in the game, but the Tigers collected 16 Offensive rebounds which helped in the win.

In the four conference games this season, Cole has posted an average of 16.3 points per game, as his 83.3 three-point field-goal percentage leads the OVC by more than 20 percent. Cole also ranks fourth in the league with his 8.5 rebounds per night. Cam Burrell is leading the conference with his eight blocks in OVC games, as the senior from Chicago, Ill. is posting an average of 10.6 points with 5.9 rebounds through 17 games on the year.

The Redhawks have a record identical to the Lions (7-10, 2-2 OVC) after a 74-68 win over Little Rock on Saturday. SEMO is 3-2 at home this season, with its last home win coming against SIUE on New Year’s Eve. Phillip Russell leads the Redhawks with 16.4 points per game. Kobe Clark is posting 7.1 points per night with 9.0 rebounds in 17 games, including 14 starts.

Lindenwood will travel to Edwardsville, Ill. on Saturday to take on SIUE.