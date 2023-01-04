Men’s Basketball Battles ETSU on Wednesday

CULLOWHEE, NC – Western Carolina men’s basketball makes its first road trip of the Southern Conference season on Wednesday as the Catamounts travel to ETSU to face the Buccaneers at 7 pm in a basketball version of the Blue Ridge Border Battle.

Wednesday’s game will be streamed on ESPN+ (paid subscription required) with live Catamount Sports Network coverage beginning at 6:30 pm Free live stats will also be available via catamountsports.com.

WCU is 8-7 overall and 1-1 in Southern Conference play thanks to a 79-67 home win over Furman on Saturday. Tre Jackson led four Catamounts in double figures and Vonterius Woolbright narrowly missed a triple-double with 14 points, eight points, and eight assists. Trailing by four at halftime, the Catamounts outscored Furman 41-26 in the second half and outrebounded the Paladins 27-10 during the period.

ETSU is 6-9 overall and 2-0 in league play after winning its league opener 73-71 at Wofford on Thursday followed by a 64-50 home win over VMI on Saturday. Jalen Haynes and preseason All-Southern Conference selection Jordan King lead the Buccaneers with 13.1 points per game with Deanthony Tipler also averaging double figures with 12.5 points per game. Jaden Seymour is the top rebounder with 7.3 rebounds per game.

The Catamounts and Bucs have met 89 previous times with ETSU leading the all-time series 63-26 after splitting the season series last year. ETSU won 87-69 on its home court on Jan. 10 before the Catamounts snapped a 14-game losing streak with an 87-84 win in Cullowhee on Feb. 2.

WCU Returns to Ingles Court on Saturday, hosting Mercer at 4 pm

