Men’s Basketball Battles Brevard on Saturday Afternoon

CULLOWHEE, NC – The Western Carolina men’s basketball team welcomes western North Carolina foe, Brevard, to Ingles Court at the Ramsey Center on Saturday for a 4 pm nonconference contest.

Saturday’s game will be streamed on ESPN+ (paid subscription required) with live audio coverage on the Catamount Sports Network beginning at 3:30 pm Live stats will also be available on CatamountSports.com.

WCU is 4-6 following a 72-64 road setback against former Southern Conference rival Davidson on Wednesday night. Tre Jackson led the Catamounts with a game and career-high tying 21 points. Jackson was joined in double figures by Vonterius Woolbright with 15 points and Tyzhau Claude with 12. Claude snagged a team-best seven rebounds. Jackson (15.4 ppg, 6th) and Claude (14.6 ppg, 9th) give WCU two scorers among the SoCon’s Top 10 with Claude ranking second in rebounding with 8.7 boards per game.

Brevard is 2-5 after a 75-74 road setback against Johnson & Wales. Sly White led the Tornadoes with 22 points along with 10 rebounds and was joined in double figures offensively by Carson Evans with 13 points and LB Boyette with 10. Brevard was picked seventh in the preseason USA South Athletic Conference preseason coaches poll with North Carolina Wesleyan favored in the league.

Saturday’s contest is considered an exhibition game for the NCAA Division III Tornados with WCU joining USC Upstate and UNC Asheville as NCAA Division I opponents for Brevard this season.

Despite only being separated by just 49 miles, the teams haven’t met since the 1946-47 season. The Catamounts have won all four previous matchups.

The Catamounts break for exams next week, returning to action on Dec. 17 at Tennessee Tech in Cookeville, Tenn. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 pm ET.

