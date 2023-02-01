Men’s Basketball Back on the Road

CONWAY, SC – The Coastal Carolina University men’s basketball team will hit the road looking to halt a three-game losing streak. The road trip will open with a game at ULM on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7:30 pm ET at the Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, La. The two-game trip will end at Arkansas State on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 3 pm ET at the First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Ark.

Coastal enters this week’s conference action with a 10-12 overall record and is tied for 10th in the Sun Belt Conference with a 4-6 conference ledger. The Chants are four games back of the conference leaders with eight regular season games left.

ULM has been the surprise story of the Sun Belt Conference. After being picked to finish last in the preseason coach’s poll, the Warhawks have posted a 6-4 conference record (10-13 overall), only two games behind first-place leaders Southern Miss and Louisiana.

Arkansas State has struggled for most of the season and enters the Weekly competition at 9-14 overall and 1-9 in Sun Belt Conference action.

LAST TIME OUT

The Chants have lost three close consecutive games by a total of 11 points. That includes a one-point loss to Old Dominion Saturday evening in Conway.

The Chants held a one-point lead when a Monarch shooter was fouled on a three-point attempt with 1.3 seconds left in the game. Two of the three free throws found their mark, which allowed Old Dominion to escape with a 60-59 win.

Sophomore Josh Uduje has continued his scoring prowess over the past two weeks and finished with a team-high 18 points to lead the Chants. Essam Mostafa and Linton Brown added 13 points each.

HISTORY BETWEEN COASTAL AND ULM

Thursday’s action will be the 10th time the teams have faced each other with the Chants holding a 7-2 lead in the series. Coastal won the last time they met.

This is only the third time the two teams have met in Monroe, with each team having one win on ULM’s home court. The two teams have met on three neutral courts in Honolulu, Hawaii, Chattanooga, Tenn., and the last time was at the 2019 Sun Belt Conference Championship in New Orleans, a game that the Warhawks won 80-50.

HISTORY BETWEEN COASTAL AND ARKANSAS STATE

Coastal Carolina holds an 8-4 lead in the series between the teams which began back during the 1987-88 season. The two teams did not face each other again until the 2016-17 season when CCU joined the Sun Belt Conference.

This will be the seventh time the teams have played in Jonesboro, with the Chants winning five of the previous six times that they have played on Arkansas State’s home court. In the series, the Red Wolves won two of the first three times the two teams met before the Chants ran off a five-game winning streak. Over the last four meetings, the teams have split at are 2-2.

This is the only meeting between the teams this season. Last season, each team won on the other team’s home court. Arkansas State won 73-66 in Conway, while the Chants returned the favor with a 74-69 win just three weeks later in Jonesboro.

ABOUT COASTAL

Uduje has become the scoring leader over the past three weeks. He is averaging 13.8 points per game over the last 10 games and 20.8 points per game over the past five games.

Since Antonio Daye started playing after missing the first few games, he has pushed his scoring average up to 11.5 points per game and has added 63 assists and 17 steals, all in 13 games, while Mostafa is third in the Nation and leads the Sun Belt Conference with 14 double-doubles on the season to go along with his 13.0 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

ABOUT ULM