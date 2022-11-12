Men’s basketball back on the road to face Loyola (Md.)

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Brown men’s basketball will hit the road to take on Loyola (Md.) this Sunday, Nov. 13 at 5 pm

The Bears and Greyhounds will both be looking to pick up their first victories of the season.

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

Scouting the Bears

Through two games, Kino Lilly Jr. leads the Bears with 14.5 points per game. Lilly, along with Paxson Wojcik (12.5 ppg) and Dan Friday (12.0), have all scored in double figures in both games to start the season.

leads the Bears with 14.5 points per game. Lilly, along with (12.5 ppg) and (12.0), have all scored in double figures in both games to start the season. Wojcik has also been active on the boards since the start of the season. He leads the team with 8.5 rebounds per game after grabbing 10 at Vermont and seven against Colgate.

Kimo Ferrari and Nana Owusu-Anane have both seen increased roles so far this season for Brown. Owusu-Anane has started both games and averaged 30 minutes compared to his 17.1 average last year. Ferrari, despite coming off the bench, is averaging the fifth most minutes on the team at 23.0, compared to last year’s mark of 16.9.

Scouting the Greyhounds

Loyola started the season with a 72-66 loss at DePaul before dropping their most recent matchup, 90-65 to Penn State.

Jaylin Andrews has led the Greyhounds through two games with 17.5 points per game. Kenneth Jones is the other member of the team averaging double figures at 14.5.

Golden Dike, the 6-10 senior forward, has paced the Greyhounds on the boards with 8.5 per game.

