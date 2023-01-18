Men’s Basketball Back Home to Host a Three-Game Homestand

CONWAY, SC – After four consecutive road games, the Coastal Carolina University men’s basketball team will be back home to host three straight home games against Appalachian State (Jan. 19), South Alabama (Jan. 21), and a non-conference game against Chicago State (Jan. 23).

Thursday’s tip-off against the Mountaineers is scheduled for 7 pm ET, with Saturday’s contest with South Alabama slated for a 2 pm ET tip. Monday’s action with Chicago State is set for a 7 pm ET start.

Coastal enters this week’s action at 8-9 overall and 2-4 in Sun Belt Conference action after going 1-3 on the road over the past two weeks, with one of those losses a 63-62 setback at Appalachian State.

Appalachian State enters Thursday’s contest at 10-9 overall and 3-3 in Sun Belt play. App State is coming off an impressive 58-45 win over Troy and has won three of its last four games.

South Alabama enters the week 8-10 overall and is tied with the Chants in the conference standings with a 2-4 conference record.

Chicago State will come into Conway Sporting a 4-16 record.

LAST TIME OUT

Coastal ran into a hot-shooting Georgia State team in a 100-66 loss to the Panthers in Atlanta. GSU finished the game shooting 66.7 percent (37-of-58) from the field, and that includes knocking down 16 three-point field goals and shooting 57.1 percent from long range.

Antonio Daye scored a CCU career-high 23 points and Linton Brown came off the bench to add 13 in the loss.

HISTORY BETWEEN COASTAL AND APP STATE

The Mountaineers lead the all-time series 10-3, which includes a 63-62 win over CCU in the two teams’ first meeting two weeks ago in Boone, NC

HISTORY BETWEEN COASTAL AND SOUTH ALABAMA

CCU holds a slim 9-7 lead in the series, including a 5-2 at home against the Jaguars in Conway. The last time the two teams met, CCU defeated South Alabama in Mobile, Ala., 69-68 in overtime last season in The Basketball Classic postseason tournament.

HISTORY BETWEEN COASTAL AND CHICAGO STATE

This will be the first meeting between the two teams on the hard court.

ABOUT COASTAL

The Chanticleers enter the three-game homestand looking to right themselves in the win column after dropping five of its last seven games. While the Chants continue to average over 70 points per game (74.5), the defense is now allowing 70.4 points per game.

CCU now has five players averaging in double figures led by Jomaru Brown ‘s 15.3 points per game. Essam Mostafa is averaging 12.8 points and 10.2 rebounds per game and enters the week with 10 double-doubles on the season and 33 for his career.

Daye has moved into the starting lineup and is averaging 11.4 points per game after his 23-point game at Georgia State. Josh Uduje is averaging 10.6 points per game and Linton Brown who comes off the bench, is averaging 10.1 points per game.

ABOUT APPALACHIAN STATE

The Mountaineers enter the game averaging 72.9 points per game, led by the duo of Tyree Boykin (11.9 ppg) and Donovan Gregory (11.7 ppg). Gregory also leads the team in assists with 75 and in steals with 28.

ABOUT SOUTH ALABAMA

South Alabama is averaging 68.6 points per game and is led in scoring by Isaiah Moore’s 17.6 points per game, while Kevin Samuel and Greg Parham are averaging 11.1 and 10.0 points per game, respectively.

ABOUT CHICAGO STATE

Chicago State is an independent-playing program. The Chants and Cougars were able to work out a date to play a game during the Sun Belt Conference schedule with the Cougars coming to Conway with a 4-16 overall record and averaging 66.8 points per game. Wesley Cardet is the team’s top scorer at 15.8 points per game. Jahsean Corbett averages 13.1 points per game and Elijah Weaver averages 11.5 points per game.

The games can be heard on WRNN Hot Talk 99.5 FM and can be watched live on ESPN+. Links for both along with live stats can be found at www.GoCCUSports.com.

For complete coverage of CCU men’s basketball, follow the Chants on social media @CoastalMBB (Twitter), facebook.com/CCUChanticleers (Facebook), @GoCCUSports (Instagram) or visit the official home of Coastal Carolina Athletics at www.GoCCUSports.com.