Men’s Basketball Back Home for St. Ambrose Tuesday

Game 8

SIUE Cougars (5-2, 0-0 OVC)

vs. St. Ambrose fighting BEEs (1-5, 0-3 CCAC)

Tuesday, November 29, 7:00 pm

First Community Arena (4,000), Edwardsville, Illinois

LAST TIME OUT

Strong rebounding and stout defense helped SIUE run its winning streak to four games Saturday with a 64-54 road win at Kansas City. The Cougars improved to 5-2-their best start to a season in the Division I era. The four consecutive wins is also a first in the Division I era. SIUE shot just 32 percent (19-59) for the game. Kansas City connected on 31 percent (21-67) of its shots. The Cougars hauled in a season-high 47 rebounds and outrebounded the Roos 47-41.

DO IT FOR FREE

SIUE leads the OVC in free throw percentage at .778, which ranks 25th in the NCAA; free throws made per game at 19.0, which ranks 10th in the NCAA; and attempts at 24.4, which is 24th nationally.

SHARP SHOOTERS

SIUE is second in the Ohio Valley Conference in shooting percentage over its first six games. The Cougars are shooting 44.1 percent.

GET OFF THE BENCH

The Cougars have gotten good production from their bench over the first seven games. SIUE reserves are averaging 29.0 points per game, which leads the conference and is 55th in the NCAA.

BLOCK PARTY

SIUE leads the OVC at 4.3 blocks per game, which is 79th in the NCAA.

TAYLOR IS ON THE LOU HENSON AWARD WATCH LIST

Ray’Sean Taylor has Landed on the Watch List for the 2022-23 Lou Henson National Player of the Year award as announced Tuesday by CollegeSportsInsider.com. The award, which is presented annually to the top mid-major player in Division I college basketball, honors the former Illinois and New Mexico State head coach who won 775 games in 41 seasons.

TAYLOR’S RETURN

Taylor has scored in double figures in five of seven games this year and 24 of 28 in his career. Taylor returned to game action this year for the first time since tearing his right anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in SIUE’s game at Southeast Missouri last Jan. 29. Taylor previously sat out the 2020-21 season with the same injury, which he sustained in August 2020.