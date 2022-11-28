Men’s Basketball: Ba Named MIAC Defensive Player of the Week for Third Time

Ba

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Macalester College sophomore forward Badou Ba (Dakar, Senegal/Williston Northampton) was selected the Defensive Player of the Week for men’s basketball for the third time in a row, the conference announced today. Ba has earned the league’s defensive Weekly award each time it has been awarded this season.

Last week, Ba blocked three shots and grabbed eight rebounds, including six on the defensive end, as the Scots defeated Saint Mary’s University, 77-76 on the road on Tuesday. He also had 14 points and a steal in the win, which came in Macalester’s first road game of the season. The performance also marked the fourth time Ba has blocked at least three shots in a game in helping the Scots open the 2022-23 campaign with five straight victories.

Through five games this season, Ba is averaging 10.6 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.6 blocks per game. He leads the MIAC and ranks seventh in Division III with 18 blocks.

Macalester plays a non-conference game at Crown College on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The game begins at 7:30 pm in St. Bonifacius, Minn.