Men’s Basketball at No. 20 in Preseason Poll

TROY, NY – Following a season in which it advanced to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament, the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men’s basketball team is ranked 20th in the D3hoops.com Preseason Top 25 Poll. RPI received 147 votes, which is eight behind No. 19 Case Western Reserve University and 19 ahead of No. 21 Illinois Wesleyan University. Randolph-Macon College, the defending national champion, is first with 593 points.

The Engineers, who are led by the ninth-year head coach Mark Gilbride , enjoyed a second consecutive historic season in 2021-22 as it tied the program record for Deepest post-season run. RPI also won the Liberty League regular season title for the second straight season (15-3), qualified for the national tournament as an at-large team, and finished with a 23-6 record. They came within one win of tying the school single season record and finished first in Division III in scoring defense at 57.4 points allowed per game. Rensselaer was ranked No. 21 in the final D3hoops.com Poll.

Among those returning is a graduate student Dom Black (Arlington, MA Arlington), who was named the Liberty League Defensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive season and All-D3hoops.com All-Region First Team. A guard, he was also All-Conference First Team and All-ECAC First Team.

Senior forward Jonny Angbazo (Tenafly, NJ / Tenafly) was an All-Liberty League Second Team honoree after averaging 12.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. He is the top returning scorer for the Engineers, who also have a third starter back in senior guard Will Rubin (Mount Kisco, NY / Iona Prep.).

Brian Kelly (New Providence, NJ / New Providence), a senior forward, and Avery Eugster (San Antonio, TX / Saint Mary’s Hall), a junior forward, are also on the roster after averaging over 20.0 minutes per game a season ago.

RPI’s first game is Friday, November 11 against SUNY Potsdam in the Hawks Against Hunger Tip-Off Tourney Hosted by Hilbert College. Tip off is 8pm with a game against either the host Hawks or Morrisville State College the next day (1pm or 3pm).