Men’s basketball at Murray State selected for distribution on ESPNU Jan. 21

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Missouri Valley Conference has announced “Wildcard” telecast selections for men’s basketball games on Saturday, Jan. 21.

ESPN has selected the Indiana State at Murray State men’s basketball game for distribution on ESPNU on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 6 pm ET.

Indiana State is 7-3 all-time against first-year Valley member Murray State, including 3-2 on the road. The two teams have not met since 2008.

The networks and game times were previously listed as TBD on the MVC schedule, as were all other league games scheduled on that date. Times and networks for the Jan. 21 “Wildcard” dates are below.

Saturday, Jan. 21

UNI at UIC (ESPN3), 2 p.m. ET

Drake at Evansville (ESPN+), 4 p.m. ET

Belmont at Bradley (MVC TV/ESPN+), 4 p.m. ET

Southern Illinois at Missouri State (ESPN3), 4 p.m. ET

Indiana State at Murray State (ESPNU), 6 p.m. ET

Valparaiso at Illinois State (ESPN3), 7 p.m. ET

Using the Wildcard model, the Missouri Valley Conference — in conjunction with its television partners — reserves clearance windows for select dates throughout the season and waits until two weeks before the contest(s) to determine network clearances.

Up Next

The Sycamores take to the road this weekend with a trip to Missouri State for a matchup against the Bears Sunday, Jan 15. Tip-off is set for 3 pm ET in Springfield.

Follow the Sycamores

For the latest information on the Sycamore Men’s Basketball team, make sure to check out GoSycamores.com. You can also find the team on social media including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Fans can also receive updates on Sycamore Athletics by downloading the March On App from both the App Store and the Google Play Store.

– #MarchOn –