Men’s Basketball AP Poll: UCLA Remains in Top 10 After Arizona Loss

The Bruins’ winning streak has come to a close, but their fall through the rankings was limited by all the other Chaos going on across the country.

UCLA men’s basketball (17-3, 8-1 Pac-12) went from No. 5 to No. 8 in the latest edition of the AP Poll on Monday. The Bruins earned 1,155 points – down from 1,237 points from a week ago – keeping them in the top 10 for the fourth week in a row.

The week began with a 74-62 win over Arizona State Thursday, followed by a 58-52 loss to Arizona. The Pac-12 road split marked the first loss for UCLA since November, snapping a 14-game winning streak in the process.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button