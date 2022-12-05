Men’s Basketball AP Poll: UCLA Jumps After Opening Pac-12 Play

A four-game winning streak has the Bruins back on the rise in the national polls.

UCLA men’s basketball (7-2) went from No. 21 back to No. 19 in the latest edition of the AP Poll on Monday. The Bruins earned 479 points – up from 346 points from a week ago – and ultimately reclaimed the spot they held two weeks ago.

The beginning of Pac-12 play allowed UCLA to climb back up a bit, with the blue and gold besting Stanford on Thursday and Oregon on Sunday. Although neither opponent has a winning record, they still stand as the first power conference teams the Bruins have beaten this season.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button