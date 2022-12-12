Men’s Basketball AP Poll: UCLA Climbs Again Ahead of Ranked Matchups

With some of the season’s biggest games right around the corner, the Bruins continued to ride their momentum through the rankings.

UCLA men’s basketball (8-2) went from No. 19 up to No. 16 in the latest edition of the AP Poll on Monday. The Bruins earned 606 points – up from 479 points from a week ago – and thus reached their highest ranking since the Nov. 14 inches

It was a relatively quiet week for UCLA, with the team only playing one game due to final exams. The Bruins struggled at times in the first half, but ultimately beat Denver 87-64 at Pauley Pavilion on Saturday afternoon.

