Men’s Basketball announces tip times for all 2022-23 home games

RICHMOND, Va. – The Richmond men’s basketball teams announced tip-off times for its 16 home games during the 2022-23 season Tuesday.

Four of the Spiders final six games at the Robins Center will be nationally televised, starting with a 7pm tip on ESPN2 vs VCU on Friday, January 20, the first Matchup of the 2023 Richmond Area Honda Dealers Capital City Classic.

A national audience on USA Network will see the Spiders battle the Fordham Rams at home starting at noon on Sunday, February 5. The following Saturday (February 11), ESPNU will broadcast Richmond’s first conference meeting with Loyola Chicago, a 4pm tip.

Richmond’s regular-season finale will also be broadcast nationally. UR will host George Mason on Saturday, March 4 on USA Network. Tip will be at 12:30pm.

In addition to its national TV matchups, Richmond will play 12 home games on ESPN+, starting with its season opener at 7pm vs VMI on Monday, November 4.

Additional regional television broadcasts of ESPN+ games will be announced at a later time.

All ESPN+ games will be produced by SpiderTV, with “Voice of the Spiders” Bob Black handling play-by-play duties and Richmond Athletics Hall-of-Famer Greg Beckwith providing analysis. Richmond Athletics Video Specialist Blake Ellett will produce and direct each game.

Fans can currently purchase season tickets for 2022-23 by visiting richmondspiders.com/buytickets or calling 1-877-SPIDER1. Mini plans, flex plans and single-game tickets will go on sale on October 3.

Richmond Men’s Basketball 2022-23 Home Schedule

Nov. 7 vs VMI (7pm, ESPN+)

Nov. 11 vs Northern Iowa (7pm, ESPN+)

Nov. 17 vs Wichita State (7pm ESPN+)

December 10 vs Drake (2pm, ESPN+)

December 13 vs Fairleigh Dickinson (7pm, ESPN+)

December 21 vs Bucknell (7pm, ESPN+)

December 28 vs. Coppin State (7pm, ESPN+)

Jan. 4 vs. George Washington (7pm, ESPN+)

Jan. 7 vs Duquesne (6pm, ESPN+)

Jan. 17 vs. Rhode Island (7pm, ESPN+)

Jan. 20 vs. VCU* (7pm, ESPN2)

February 1 vs. St. Bonaventure (7pm, ESPN+)

February 5 vs. Fordham (12 PM, USA Network)

February 11 vs Loyola Chicago (4pm, ESPNU)

February 21 vs. Saint Louis (7pm, ESPN+)

March 4 vs. George Mason (12:30 PM, USA Network)

* Richmond Area Honda Dealers Capital City Classic

