Men’s Basketball Announces Preseason Tournament Schedules
CANYON, Texas – The five-time Defending Lone Star Conference Champion Buffs of West Texas A&M are set to compete in a pair of preseason tournaments as they return to the Hall of Fame Classic and Holiday Hoops Classic this upcoming season.
The Hall of Fame Classic, Hosted by the Small College Basketball, will take place on Nov. 5-6 on the campus of Florida Southern College in Lakeland, Fla. The tournament features 10 NCAA Division II programs with Alabama-Huntsville, DBU, Florida Southern, Lincoln Memorial, Northwest Missouri State, Valdosta State, WT, Flagler, Hillsdale, and Nova Southeastern. WT will open the tournament against the reigning NCAA National Champion Northwest Missouri State on Saturday night before facing tournament host Florida Southern on Sunday. More information about the SCB Hall of Fame Classic can be found HERE.
Following the tournament, the Buffs will compete in the D2 Holiday Hoops Classic at the South Point Hotel in Las Vegas, Nev. WT will take on Missouri-St. Louis on Sunday, Dec. 18, before facing Dominica on Monday, Dec. 19. Details about the Holiday Hoops Classic will be provided at a later day.
Tom Brown has led the Buffs to over 200 victories since taking over the men’s program in 2014. Under Brown, WT has secured five consecutive LSC Tournament titles, with six Appearances in the NCAA Tournament including runs in the Elite Eight, Final Four and National Championship game.
2022 SCB Hall of Fame Classic Game Schedule (All times are CT)
Saturday, November 5
Game 1 – 10:00 AM: Hillsdale vs. Dallas Baptist
Game 2 – 12:15 PM: Nova Southeastern vs. Alabama-Huntsville
Game 3 – 2:30 PM: Lincoln Memorial vs. Valdosta State
Game 4 – 4:45 PM: Flagler vs. Florida Southern
Game 5 – 7:00 PM: West Texas A&M vs. NW MO State
Sunday, November 6
Game 5 – 10:00 AM: Lincoln Memorial vs. Alabama-Huntsville
Game 6 – 12:15 PM: Nova Southeastern vs. Dallas Baptist
Game 7 – 2:30 PM: Valdosta State vs. Hillsdale
Game 8 – 4:45 PM: West Texas A&M vs. Florida Southern
Game 9 – 7:00 PM: NW MO State vs. Flagler
Sunday, December 18
3:15 PM: West Texas A&M vs. Missouri-St. Louis
Monday, December 19
12:00 PM: West Texas A&M vs. Dominican