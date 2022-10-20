Men’s Basketball Announces Open Practice

Columbia, Mo. – Fans of the Missouri men’s basketball team can get their first glimpse of the Tigers on the court this season as the team announced an open practice for this Saturday (Oct. 22).

Surrounding the day’s Homecoming festivities and football game versus Vanderbilt, the men’s basketball program will open the doors at Mizzou Arena following the Tiger Walk. Fans can watch the Tigers in action from 12:45 pm to 1:30 pm before heading to Faurot Field for the 3 pm kickoff.

Missouri is just two weeks away from its exhibition game versus Washington University on Thursday, Nov. 3 at Mizzou Arena before officially opening the 2022-23 campaign on Monday, Nov. 7 at home versus Indiana State.

