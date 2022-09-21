Men’s Basketball Announces Non-Conference Schedule

ELON, NC – The Elon University men’s basketball team unveiled its 13-game, non-conference schedule on Wednesday, Sept. 7, completing its entire 2022-23 slate as the Phoenix prepare for the first season under head Coach Billy Taylor . Highlights of the non-conference include three in-state Division I matchups, a pair of Power Five opponents at NC State and Indiana and an in-season tournament at Asheville.

“We are excited about our non-conference schedule and the level of competition it will bring as we prepare for our conference season,” said Taylor. “The purpose of playing against high level, local programs as well as playing at iconic Venues like Assembly Hall is to give our team the best opportunity to improve each night as we pursue Excellence on the court. We are looking forward to the challenges of our non-conference schedule and to see the campus and community come support us each game.”

SEASON TICKETS

With the announcement of the team’s schedule, season tickets are now on sale. General season tickets are on sale for $170. For more ticket information, visit ElonTickets.com or call the Elon Ticket Office at (336) 278-6750.

NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

The Billy Taylor era begins on Nov. 7 as the Phoenix hosts Erskine at 7 pm Following that contest, the maroon and gold travels to Asheville, NC, for the Asheville Championships as Elon faces East Tennessee State University on Nov. 11 before taking on either Louisiana-Lafayette or Harvard on the final day on Nov. 13.

Elon hosts North Dakota on Nov 17 for its second home game of the season. The Phoenix will then trek east down I-40 to face in-state foe NC State on Nov. 19 for his first matchup against the Wolfpack since 2011-12. NC State leads the all-time series over the Phoenix, 22-8.

A pair of Piedmont Triad matchups are up next for the Phoenix, as Elon travels to High Point on Nov. 30 to close out the month before hosting UNCG on Dec. 3. The maroon and gold closes out the home portion of its non-conference schedule versus Johnson & Wales on Dec. 11.

The Phoenix will embark on a three-game road swing beginning with a trip to Presbyterian on Dec. 15 before wrapping up its non-conference slate in the state of Indiana at Valparaiso on Dec. 18 and at Indiana on Dec. 20. It will be the first meeting ever on the basketball Hardwood for the Phoenix against both the Beacons and the Hoosiers.

Elon kicks off its Colonial Athletic Association schedule on Dec. 29 as the Phoenix travels to Drexel.

A look at Phoenix’s 2022-23 non-conference schedule is included below.

2022-23 CAA Elon Men’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

Nov. 7 Erskine

Nov. 11 vs. ETSU*

Nov. 13 vs Harvard/Louisiana Lafayette*

Nov. 17 North Dakota

Nov. 19 at NC State

Nov. 22 at Jacksonville State

Nov. 27 Radford

Nov. 30 at High Point

December 3 UNCG

December 11 Johnson & Wales

December 15 at Presbyterian

December 18 at Valparaiso

December 20 at Indiana

* at Asheville Championships in Asheville, NC

