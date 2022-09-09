Men’s Basketball announces non-conference schedule

Nevada Men’s Basketball’s 2022-23 non-conference slate will include six home games at Lawlor Event Center, as well as a Thanksgiving Week trip to the Caribbean for the Cayman Islands Classic.

The Pack offers fans in Reno their first look at the 2022-23 Squad with an Oct. 21 exhibition against Cal State East Bay at Lawlor Events Center.

The campaign officially tips off with a three-game home stand at Lawlor, beginning Monday, Nov. 7, against Utah Tech (formerly Dixie State) before leading off a Saturday men’s basketball-football doubleheader Saturday, Nov. 12. That day, the Pack will host Grand Canyon in the afternoon (tip time TBD) ahead of Nevada Football’s 7:30 pm kick against Boise State across the way at Mackay Stadium.

The home stand comes to a close two days later, as the Pack hosts William Jessup in a Monday night clash, Nov. 14.

Nevada then makes its first road trip of the season, making a stop in Texas to face UT Arlington Nov. 18, before heading to the Caribbean for the eight-team Cayman Islands Classic from Nov. 21-23. The Pack, winners of three-straight MTEs under Alford, including the Crossover Classic last year, goes for a fourth title in a row beginning Nov. 21 against Tulane. The field at the event includes two NCAA Tournament teams from a season ago in LSU and Akron, in addition to Kansas State, Rhode Island, Illinois State, and Western Kentucky.

Post-Thanksgiving, the Pack gets back into action Nov. 28, hosting Sam Houston State at Lawlor, before going on the road for three-straight: at LMU (Dec. 3), at Pepperdine (Dec. 6), and at Oregon (Dec. 10).

Nevada’s non-conference schedule wraps with two games at Lawlor, as UC San Diego comes to town Dec. 14, with 2022 MEAC Champion and NCAA Tournament participant Norfolk State visiting Dec. 21.

The 2022-23 Mountain West schedule will be announced at a later date.

The Pack Returns six letterwinners in 2022-23, including starters Will Baker, the team’s leading returning scorer and rebounder at 11.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game while shooting 54.6 from the field and 39.4 percent from 3-point range, and guard Kenan Blackshear, who averaged 8.1 points while passing out 2.68 assists per contest.

Nevada will be bolstered by a highly-touted class of newcomers featuring transfers Jarod Lucas (Hacienda Heights, Calif. / Oregon State / Los Altos HS), Hunter McIntosh (Snellville, Ga. / Elon / Greater Atlanta Christian School), Tyler Powell ( Los Angeles, Calif. / Seton Hall / Ribet Acadmey), and Michael Folarin (London, England / Eastern Washington), along with prep signees Darrion Williams (Las Vegas, Nev. / Bishop Gorman HS) and Trey Pettigrew (Chicago, Ill. / Kenwood Academy).

2022-23 Nevada Men’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule (times TBD unless noted)

Friday, Oct. 21 – Cal State East Bay (Exhibition)

Monday, Nov. 7—Utah Tech

Saturday, Nov. 12 – Grand Canyon

Monday, Nov. 14—William Jessup

Friday, Nov. 18 – at UT Arlington

2022 Cayman Islands Classic (Nov. 21-23)

Monday, Nov. 21 – vs. Tulane – 2 p.m

Tuesday, Nov. 22 – vs. Rhode Island/Kansas State

Wednesday, Nov. 24 – vs. TBD

Monday, Nov. 28—Sam Houston State

Saturday, Dec. 3 – at LMU

Tuesday, Dec. 6 – at Pepperdine

Saturday, Dec. 10 – at Oregon

Wednesday, Dec. 14—UC San Diego

Wednesday, Dec. 21—Norfolk State