Men’s Basketball Announces Exhibition Game; Non-Conference Times

The Missouri men’s basketball team announced its exhibition game ahead of the 2022-23 season, while also adding game times and TV designations for its non-conference schedule.

Fans will be able to see the Tigers in game action for the first time on Thursday, Nov. 3 as MU welcomes Washington University to Mizzou Arena for its exhibition game. First tip is slated for 7 pm

Missouri also announced game times and TV designations for a majority of its non-conference slate. The Tigers are slated to be Featured on ESPN versus Kansas (Dec. 10) and SEC Network against Houston Christian (Nov. 26) with eight games also announced for SEC Network Plus. Final station designations for Mizzou’s neutral-site contests versus UCF in the AutoNation Orange Bowl Classic and against Illinois in the Braggin’ Rights game will be added at a later date.

