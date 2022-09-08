Men’s Basketball Announces Coaching Changes

KENT, Ohio – The Kent State men’s basketball program has made multiple coaching changes, head coach Rob Senderoff announced on Wednesday.

Assistant Coach Julian Sullinger has been promoted to Associate Head Coach, while Jon Fleming has been named an Assistant Coach. In addition to the current staff changes, the Golden Flashes will bring back Varsity “K” Hall of Famer Jim Christian as the Assistant Athletic Director, Basketball Administration.

Christian coached at Kent State from 2002-2008 and posted six 20-plus win seasons during his six seasons at Kent. As head coach of the Golden Flashes, Christian went 138-58 (.704) and led his teams to two NCAA tournament appearances and three NIT appearances.

Sullinger has been with the program since the 2017-18 season and played for the Golden Flashes from 2006-09.

Fleming played for the Flashes from 2013-17 before joining the coaching staff as a Graduate Assistant in 2017. He spent the 2021-22 season as the Director of Basketball Operations.

The Golden Flashes have also added Graduate Assistant/Video Coordinator, Jacob Catrett, to the staff. Kevin Zabo will return for the Flashes and handle basketball operations responsibilities.

