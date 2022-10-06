Men’s Basketball announces 22-23 roster additions

Men’s Basketball –

Rio Grande Sports Information

RIO GRANDE, Ohio – University of Rio Grande men’s basketball head Coach Ryan Arrowood has announced the addition of five players to the RedStorm varsity roster for the 2022-23 season.

The newcomers include the freshman quartet of Aiden Porter, Trey Robertson, Trent Hundley and Kaden Warner, as well as fifth-year senior transfer Mike Cody.

“It’s a very unique group in that they all have different skill sets. They really meet what we need in terms of skill and shot-making and that’s big for us,” said Arrowood, who is beginning his third season at the helm. “Mike and Trent both bring some length and some depth in size, while the other three kind of form a three-headed monster at point guard – although they’re different in terms of what they can do individually.”

Porter and Robertson are both local products, coming from Fairland High School and Waverly High School, respectively.

Porter, a 6-foot-0 guard/forward from Proctorville, Ohio, was the Southeast District Player of the Year, the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year and The Herald-Dispatch Tri-State Player of the Year.

As a senior, he averaged 22.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 steals in leading the Dragons to their seventh straight OVC Championship and a trip to the regional semifinals.

“Aiden is one of the most competitive players that I’ve ever been able to recruit. He’s a little bit of a Psycho like me,” Arrowood said. “He plays a lot bigger than his size. He may not look like a great athlete but, for all of the things that matter in basketball, he’s phenomenal. His body control is one of the best I’ve recruited, his Hang time and basketball athleticism is great – he’s an Ultimate gym rat.”

Porter, who played his AAU summer schedule with the Mid-Ohio Pumas, finished his prep career as Fairland’s leading scorer with more than 1,600 points.

“They took them on a lot of deep post-season runs and helped a very good high school program win a lot of games,” Arrowood added. “He’s hit a lot of clutch shots – game-winners – over the course of his career. We’re expecting a lot of him here over the next four years.”

Robertson, like Porter, spent his high school career re-writing the record book at Waverly.

As a senior, Robertson led the Tigers with a 25.8 points per game average, while also checking in at 6.5 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 3.0 steals per contest. They shot 84 percent from the free throw line, 44 percent from 3-point land and 55 percent from 2-point range en route to finishing with a school-record 2,072 points and 258 three-point goals.

“There are a lot of people who are much smarter about basketball in this area than me and they think he’s the best pure scorer to come through this way in the past 20 years or longer,” said Arrowood. “Some say he’s the best pure scorer to come out of this area since (Rio Grande alum and current Gallia Academy High School head coach) Gary Harrison. He does so many intangible things that lead to winning.”

Still, Arrowood said that securing the services of the 5-foot-10 Robertson happened by chance.

“We happened to have a couple of roster spots open up and we kind of got lucky that he was still available,” he said. “We really got on him while he was helping Waverly make its run to the Division II Final Four. The most impressive thing about him to me was, after they had a horrible first quarter in the Final Four, they fought back and he took the game over. You got to see him be a scorer, a screener, a facilitator and to see his competitive drive.”

The addition of Hundley also came after the fact.

“We’d lost him to Walsh University. It was down to us and them and he decided to go there, but then he de-committed a few weeks later,” said Arrowood. “We got a phone call asking if we would still have an interest in Trent and the answer – very quickly I might add – was absolutely.”

Hundley, a native of Mount Orab, Ohio and a former standout at Eastern Brown High School, was also an AAU teammate of Porter’s.

“We don’t get Trent if Aiden Porter doesn’t commit to Rio Grande which, I think, says a great deal about AP. People want to play with him because he plays with an edge and a competitive fire” Arrowood said. “He’s a high Division II, probably low Division I, Talent that we were just very fortunate to get in on. I’m really excited to see where he can go. He may have the most upside of any player I’ve had since I’ve been at Rio Grande.”

Arrowood added that having returning Veterans Miki Tadic and Shiloah Blevins playing in front of him is the best thing that could happen to Hundley.

“He’s 6-7, a superb athlete, ridiculously skilled, he can play 1-5 and adjusting to the college three-point line hasn’t been any issue for him. He’s too good not to contribute,” said Arrowood. “There are going to be nights where you look at him and say ‘Wow’ and then there might be nights where you look at him and you don’t know what’s going on. His upside, though, is unbelievable.”

Warner is a 5-foot-11 guard, who originally hails from Cincinnati, Ohio and comes to the RedStorm from Winston-Salem (NC) Prep after previous stops at Huntington (W.Va.) Prep, Huntington St. Joseph and Beckley ( W.Va.) Prep.

“He’s bounced around a little since the start of the pandemic. I recruited him a little bit when he was at Huntington Prep and I was coaching at Teays Valley Christian. I know he wasn’t getting a lot of reps there because he was behind some big-time guys,” Arrowood said. “We were recruiting a couple of JUCO transfers and, actually, we didn’t think Kaden was going to be available to us. He was at a post-grad and we’d been recruiting him since the summer before just in the event that it might happen.”

Arrowood added that Warner is in a position to contribute to the Rio cause sooner than later.

“He’s a dynamic scorer and the type of player that we haven’t had in our system since I’ve been here,” the Coach said. “He’s a great competitor and a great athlete. He should be ready to contribute right away as much as any freshman that we’ve had.”

The Veteran to the list of newcomers is Cody, who spent the previous four seasons at another NAIA institution – Bryan College in Dayton, Tenn.

“We saw that Mike was in the portal. He’d played at Bryan for the last four years and they didn’t have another program for him to go into. It wasn’t that he was leaving, necessarily, he just ran out of classes to take there. He still had his COVID year, though,” Arrowood said. “We saw him on film and liked what we saw. He literally checked off every box in terms of things we were lacking at the five.”

The 6-foot-9, 240-pound Cody is a product of Monterey High School in Cookeville, Tenn.

Last season at Bryan, Cody averaged 10.0 points and 4.6 points per game while shooting 50.6 percent from the floor and 74.5 percent from the free throw line. He also connected on 22 of 57 three-point attempts.

“We knew that too much was placed on Manny (returning center Exauce Manissa) last year and that we to bring in another traditional big. Someone who was a little more skilled – a European-type,” said Arrowood. “Mike is skilled, shoots the ball well and is a great passer. He’s not as vertical as Manny, but he has skills. It’s a little different bringing someone in for just one year and something we haven’t done, but he just seems like a great fit.”

Arrowood said he feels confident that the Quintet will help shore up areas in which his team was lacking last season.

“We wanted to address shooting and competitive nature and I think we’ve done that,” he said. “All of the freshmen we’ve brought in have won and they’re the best freshman class we’ve had since I’ve been here. Mike is 22 years old, has played four years of college basketball and he just gets it. It makes for the oldest, the deepest and the most talented team we’ve put together on paper since I’ve been here.”

Rio Grande tips off its 2022-23 schedule on October 27 at Rival Shawnee State University.