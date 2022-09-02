Men’s Basketball Announces 2022 Non-Conference Schedule

Bronx, NY – The Fordham University men’s basketball program released its 2022 non-conference schedule today, a schedule that features eleven home games in the historic Rose Hill Gym, including the Tom Konchalski Classic in November.

The Keith Urgo era will begin for the Fordham men’s basketball program on Monday, November 7, as the Rams host Dartmouth College in the Rose Hill Gym.

The Rams will host the Tom Konchalski Classic on November 19, 21, and 22, hosting Holy Cross, UIC, and Stonehill. The classic will Honor the memory of Konchalski, a 19?? Fordham grad, who was a well-respected and popular high school basketball scout. He passed away in 2021 after a battle with metastatic cancer.

vs. Dartmouth College – Mon., Nov. 7

• It will be the eleventh meeting between Fordham and Dartmouth on the hardwood.

• It will be the first game with the Big Green since December 21, 1977, a 61-59 Fordham win in the Rose Hill Gym.

• The all-time series is tied, 5-5, but the Rams have taken three of the past four meetings.

• Dartmouth finished the 2021-2022 season with a 9-16 overall record, 6-8 in the Ivy League.

• Fordham is 133-82 all-time against Ivy League teams.

at University of Arkansas – Fri., Nov. 11

• It will be the third meeting between Fordham and Arkansas on the hardwood, the first since 1983.

• The series is tied 1-1.

• It will be Fordham’s first game in “The Natural State.”

• The Razorbacks won the last meeting, 62-61, on November 22 at the Great Alaska Shootout.

• The Rams took the first meeting, 80-73, on December 29, 1967 at the All-College Tournament in Oklahoma.

• It will be Fordham’s 15th game against a current member of the SEC, the first since a game at Mississippi in 2013.

• Arkansas was 28-9 overall last year, 13-5 in the SEC, and advanced to the Elite 8 of the NCAA Championship.

vs. University of New Hampshire – Tues., Nov. 15

• It will be the second meeting between Fordham and New Hampshire on the Hardwood

• The Rams took the first meeting, 60-56, on December 23, 2008 in the Rose Hill Gym.

• Fordham is 16-4 all-time against schools currently in the America East.

• The Wildcats went 15-13 in 2021-2022, 10-8 in the America East.

• New Hampshire head Coach Bill Herrion is the school’s all-time leader in wins with 212.

TOM KONCHLASKI CLASSIC

vs. University of Illinois – Chicago, Sat., Nov. 19

• First game played between Fordham and UIC.

• UIC is entering its first year as a member of the Missouri Valley Conference after being a member of the Horizon League since 1994.

• Rams have played five other seven other teams currently in the Missouri Valley Conference (Belmont, Bradley, Evansville, Missouri St., Murray State, Southern Illinois, and Wichita State).

• Fordham also played the newest A-10 member, Loyola Chicago, when they were in the Missouri Valley.

• UIC was 14-16 in 2021-2022, 9-10 in the Horizon League.

vs. Holy Cross – Mon., Nov. 21

• It will be the 84th meeting between Fordham and Holy Cross on the hardwood, the first since 2005.

• The Rams lead the all-time series, 42-41.

• The 42 wins over the Crusaders are the third most over any opponent for Fordham, behind Manhattan (54) and Columbia (52).

• Fordham is 176-125 all-time against teams currently in the Patriot League.

• Holy Cross was 9-22 overall last year, 7-11 in the Patriot League.

vs. Stonehill College, Tues., Nov. 22

• First-year NCAA Div. I program.

• First meeting between the Rams and the Skyhawks.

• Stonehill is a member of the Northeast Conference after being in the Northeast 10 as a Division II school since 1980.

• Fordham is 68-28 all-time against schools currently in the NEC.

• Stonehill went 15-12, 10-9 in the Northeast 10, in 2021-2022.

• Fordham former director of basketball operations Herschel Jenkins is an Assistant Coach for the Skyhawks.

vs. Harvard, Sun., Nov. 27

• It will be the 17thth meeting between Fordham and Harvard, the first since 2017.

• The all-time series is tied, 8-8.

• The Rams are 133-82 all-time versus the Ivy League.

• Harvard 13-13 overall, 5-9 in the Ivy League, 2021-2022.

• Both Fordham and Harvard originally used magenta as their school color and the schools decided to settle the matter over a series of baseball games. The winning team could lay claim to magenta and the losing team would have to find another color. Fordham won the series, but Harvard reneged on its promise. And today neither school uses magenta.

vs. University of Maine, Wed., Nov. 30

• It will be the sixth meeting between Fordham and Maine on the hardwood, the first since 2018.

• The all-time series is tied, 2-2.

• The Black Bears won the first meeting before Fordham took the next two.

• The Rams are 16-4 all-time against teams currently in the America East.

• Maine went 6-23 overall, 3-15 in the America East, in 2021-2022.

at Tulane University, Sat., Dec. 3

• It will be the third meeting between Fordham and Tulane on the hardwood, the first since 2017.

• The Green Wave took the first two meetings.

• The two teams met most recently at the 2017 Jamaica Classic, a 63-55 Tulane win.

• The first meeting between the two teams was on November 17, 1999 and was the first Athletic event to occur in the Smoothie King Center (New Orleans Arena).

• The Rams have played eight other current members of the American Conference.

• Tulane was 14-15, 10-8 in the American Conference, last winter.

vs. Wagner College, Wed., Dec. 6

• It will be the 27th meeting between Fordham and Wagner on the hardwood, the first since 1981.

• The Rams lead the all-time series, 23-3.

• Fordham won the last two matchups, including a 69-52 win in 1981 in the last meeting between the two schools.

• The Rams are 68-28 all-time against schools currently in the NEC.

• The Fordham win last year snapped a four-game winning streak for St. John’s in the all-time series.

• The Seahawks were 21-6 overall, 15-3 in the Northeast Conference, in 2021-2022, and advanced to the NEC title game.

vs. Binghamton University, Fri., Dec. 9

• It will be the third meeting between Fordham and Binghamton on the hardwood.

• The Rams took the first two meetings, a 72-60 win on December 28, 2007 and 64-49 on November 18, 2011, with both games being played in the Rose Hill Gym.

• Fordham is 16-4 all-time against schools currently in the America East.

• Binghamton was 12-17 overall, 8-10 in America East, in 2021-2022.

vs. Central Connecticut State University, Sun. December 11

• It will be the fifth meeting between Fordham and Central Connecticut on the hardwood.

• Fordham leads the all-time series, 3-1.

• The Rams have taken the past three meetings, including an 89-83 double overtime win last year on November 28 in New Britain, Conn.

• The Rams are 68-28 all-time against schools currently in the NEC.

• The Blue Devils went 8-24, 4-13 in the NEC, last winter.