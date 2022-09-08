Men’s basketball announces 2022-23 schedule

PROVIDENCE, RI – Brown head men’s basketball Coach Mike Martin ’04 has announced the team’s 2022-23 schedule. The 27-game slate features 13 nonconference matchups and 12 home games to be played at the Pizzitola Sports Center.

“We are very excited to release this year’s schedule,” Martin said. “We think this will be a very challenging nonconference slate that should prepare us very well for Ivy League play. It has a great blend of quality regional opponents to go with outstanding national programs.”

The season begins on Nov. 7 on the road at Vermont. The first home game of the year will come that following Thursday, Nov. 10 against Colgate.

Brown will take on a pair of Big Ten teams this season with matchups against Michigan State on Dec. 10 and Northwestern on Dec. 29, both on the road.

Nonconference games against in-state rivals will take place on Dec. 2 at Bryant and Dec. 7 at Rhode Island.

Ivy League play begins for the Bears as they host Penn on Jan. 2. Brown will play five of its first six conference contests at home, before finishing the season with six of the final eight on the road.

The regular season will conclude with a Senior Day Matchup on March 4 against Yale.

All home games, as well as all Ivy League contests, will stream live on ESPN+.

Click here to view the full schedule.



