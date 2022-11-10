Men’s Basketball and Chambers Ink Versatile Guard Barno from Philadelphia

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Versatile point guard Rahmir Barno signed his National Letter of Intent to join the FGCU men’s basketball program and enroll at the university for the 2023-24 academic year. From Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Barno possesses the qualities Chambers was seeking with his academic profile, high basketball IQ, and “electric” speed.

“Rahmir has all the characteristics of not only the player we want at FGCU, but the type of person we want as a leader in our program,” said FGCU head men’s basketball Coach Pat Chambers . “His basketball skills, honors and stats speak for themselves, but what doesn’t show up on the box score is how he leads a team and adapts his role to give his team the best chance to win. We’re absolutely thrilled Rahmir is headed to Ft. Myers and Dunk City.”

A four-year starter at Imhotep Charter, the 6-1, 180-lb. senior looks to defend his high school’s Public League and Pennsylvania Intercollegiate Athletic Association (PIAA) Class 5A state championship in 2023-24. The Speedy playmaker who can score on all three levels averaged 11.2 points, 5.3 assists and 2.1 steals as a junior.

Barno gave Imhotep momentum going into Halftime of the 2022 state Championship game with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer and had three steals as the Panther defense shut down New Castle en route to their eighth title. The 3-star-rated guard also helped the Panthers to a top-25 national ranking during the season.

A member of the Team Final Squad on the Elite Youth Basketball League circuit, Barno earned All-Peach Jam second-team honors in summer 2022. He averaged 12.7 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals during the tournament.

The son of Sherice Henry, Barno added first-team Pennsylvania Class 5-A All-State recognition to his list of accolades in 2021-22 after his third-team nod following his sophomore season.

