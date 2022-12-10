Men’s Basketball: Albertus Magnus stymies Norwich in first-semester finale

Next Game: at Dean College 1/3/2023 | 3 PM Jan. 03 (Support) / 3 PM at Dean College History

NORTHFIELD, Vt. – A dominant first-half by Albertus Magnus College sent the Norwich University men’s basketball into the holiday break with a 101-57 defeat in Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) play in Andrews Hall on Saturday afternoon.

Kohlby Murray (Fair Haven, Vt.) led the Cadets offensively with 15 points, followed by Owen Liss’s (West Suffield, Conn.) 14-point, nine-rebound effort. Donovan Lewis Jr. (Savannah, Ga.) trailed with 11 points.

Back-to-back layups from the Falcons in the opening minutes pushed Albertus Magnus ahead permanently, despite an answer on a corner Trey from Liss to get Norwich on the board. The Falcons would quickly build a double-digit lead that was trimmed back down to single-digits twice in the opening eight minutes, with the last coming when it was 19-10. Albertus Magnus would embark on a 43-19 run to end the half.

The second Stanza would follow a similar theme, as the Falcons’ lead would balloon to as large as 47. A freebie from Charlie Rohr (Glen Allen, Va.) and a layup from Jacob Seaver (Sharon, Vt.) closed out the scoring for the Cadets.

Five Falcons tallied double-figures, led by Davon Warner’s 17-point, nine-rebound performance in 22 minutes of action off the bench.

The Cadets will head into holiday break with a 7-3 overall record and a 1-1 mark in GNAC play, and will return to action on Jan. 3, 2023, with a 3:00 pm Showdown at Dean College. Norwich will then hit the road again two days later on Thursday at Elms College.