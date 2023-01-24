Men’s Basketball Aims For Three in a Row on Wednesday

GW men’s basketball is set to play host to Saint Joseph’s on Wednesday night with tip scheduled for 7 pm from the Smith Center. Live coverage will be available on ESPN+.

COACHES VS. CANCER: Both GW and Saint Joseph’s coaching staff will be participating in the American Cancer Society’s Coaches vs. Cancer “Suits and Sneakers” Week. They will join coaches Nationwide in raising funds and awareness for the American Cancer Society and their efforts to prevent and fight cancer. Go to www.coaches.cancer.org to Donate and learn more about making a difference in the fight against cancer.

LONG TIME COMING

GW’s win over Dayton (KenPom #54) was the highest-rated triumph since GW topped Temple (KenPom #39) on Dec. 3, 2017. The Colonials sit two games above .500 in A-10 play for the first time since finishing the 2016-17 season at 10-8. GW has not been three games over .500 in league play since ending 2015-16 at 11-7.

GW is looking for its first three-game winning streak of any kind since Feb. 14-21, 2018, also the last time that the Buff & Blue won three-straight A-10 games. The Colonials are off to a 4-2 start in league play for the first time since the 2015-16 season. GW hasn’t started 5-2 or better since opening A-10 play at 6-1 in 2014-15.

BISHOP NAMED A-10 CO-PLAYER OF THE WEEK

James Bishop IV earned his second A-10 Player of the Week Honor in the last four weeks on Monday, sharing the Honor with Cam Brown of Saint Joseph’s. Bishop averaged 23.0 ppg, 7.5 apg and 3.5 rpg while shooting 45% from the field in GW’s two wins over George Mason and Dayton. He is the first Colonial to earn multiple Player of the Week Awards in the same season since Tyler Cavanaugh in 2016-17.

EDWARDS EARNS A-10 ROOKIE OF THE WEEK HONOR…AGAIN

Maximus Edwards repeated as the A-10 Rookie of the Week, bringing home the accolade for the third time this season. Edwards is the first three-time Weekly Rookie award recipient for the Buff & Blue since Lasan Kromah in 2009-10. Edwards averaged 14.5 ppg, 6.0 rpg and shot 50% from the field and 50% beyond the arc in GW’s two wins over Mason and Dayton.

A LOOK AT THE HAWKS

Saint Joseph’s sits at 3-4 in league play but comes to DC riding a three-game winning streak with victories over Loyola Chicago, La Salle and Massachusetts. The Hawks opened A-10 play with four-straight losses to Saint Louis, Fordham, Dayton and Duquesne, three of which came by double digits.

Cam Brown was named the A-10 Co-Player of the Week on Monday after he averaged 22.5 ppg and 5.0 rpg while shooting 62.5% from the field and 57.1% from 3 in SJU’s two wins. He is second on the team in scoring with 14.6 ppg, trailing only Erik Reynolds II, who tops the squad and ranks fourth in the A-10 with 17.6 ppg.

St. Joe’s is 21st in the country, attempting 26 3-pointers per game, and is 30th nationally with 9.1 makes per contest. The Hawks get 38% of their scoring from 3-pointers and take 46% of their field goal attempts from beyond the arc.