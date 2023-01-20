Men’s basketball against Murray State selected for distribution on CBS Sports Network Feb. 4

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Missouri Valley Conference has announced “Wildcard” telecast selections for men’s basketball games on Saturday, Feb. 4.

CBS Sports has selected the Murray State at Indiana State men’s basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 4, for distribution on CBS Sports Network at 4 pm ET.

The game, which is the designated Hall of Fame game this season, was previously listed as a 2 pm start on the Indiana State schedule.

Indiana State is 7-3 all-time against first-year Valley member Murray State, including 4-1 at home. The two teams have not met since 2008 but will face each other for the first time this season Saturday, Jan. 9 at 6 pm ET on ESPNU.

The networks and game times were previously listed as TBD on the MVC schedule, as were all other league games scheduled on that date. Times and networks for the Feb. 4 “Wildcard” dates are below.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Evansville at UIC (ESPN+), 2 p.m. ET

Murray State at Indiana State (CBS Sports Network), 4 p.m. ET

Illinois State at Belmont (ESPN3), 5 p.m. ET (tentative)

Bradley at UNI (ESPN2), 6 p.m. ET

Drake at Valparaiso (ESPN+), 7 p.m. ET

Using the Wildcard model, the Missouri Valley Conference — in conjunction with its television partners — reserves clearance windows for select dates throughout the season and waits until two weeks before the contest(s) to determine network clearances.

Up Next

The Sycamores are set for back-to-back nationally televised road games beginning with a trip to Murray State Saturday, Jan. 21 for a 6 pm ET tip on ESPNU. After that, Indiana State travels to Drake Tuesday, Jan. 24 for a 9 pm ET tip on CBS Sports Network.

