Men’s Basketball Adds Two to 2022-23 Roster

RIVERDALE, NY – Interim Head Coach RaShawn Stores and the men’s basketball program announced the additions of James Jewell and Tony Johnson Jr. to the program.

“We’re excited about the additions of James and Tony,” said Stores. “We feel that with the addition of these two young men, we’ve improved the Talent level in our program and added two great human beings.”

Jewell is a freshman from Louisville and joins the Jaspers after playing last season at Southern California Academy. Jewell also played for Eastern High School and Marion County in Kentucky before going to California. Jewell was a two-time Kentucky All-Star, three-time all-region, and all-district selection. The 6-6 forward plans to major in Journalism at Manhattan.

“James is a 6-6 combo forward with a lot of potential and great versatility. He can guard multiple positions. His skill set and character make him a great addition to our Jasper family now and in the future,” noted Stores of Jewell.

Johnson Jr. spent the last three seasons at UCF and will have two seasons of eligibility left with Manhattan. The guard appeared in 25 games in three seasons for the Knights. The Alabama native scored a career-high 21 points against Cincinnati on Feb. 19, 2020. Johnson Jr. played a prep season at The Skill Academy (Ga.) after playing at Eufaula (Ala.), and as a senior, he averaged 24 points, six rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game.

“Tony is a Veteran guard who has played multiple seasons in the American Athletic Conference. He is someone who not only brings a Wealth of experience and skills, but he brings great character and hunger, which every Coach in the country wants in their student- athletes,” said Stores of Johnson Jr.

The Jaspers return to action on Friday at Saint Peter’s for a 2 pm contest on ESPN+.

