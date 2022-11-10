MEN’S BASKETBALL ADDS JUNIOR COLLEGE STANDOUT FOR 2023-2024

INDIANAPOLIS – The IUPUI basketball program signed junior college standout James Flippin (Milwaukee, Wisc.) on the first day of the signing period on Wednesday (Nov. 9) as the 6-foot-11 big man will join the program, beginning next fall. Flippin is currently studying at Wallace State (Ala.) College after attending Chattanooga State (Tenn.) Community College last season. He’s widely considered among the top junior college players in the nation heading into the 2022-2023 season.

“We think Flip is a big time get for us,” head Coach Matt Crenshaw said. “He’s a big man who’s really, really gifted offensively. He’s shoots it really well from three, but can also score in the mid-range or with his back to the basket. We haven’t had a big man at IUPUI like him in a really long time. He’s going to cause Matchup problems, so to have someone like him to kickoff this recruiting class is a major, major piece.

“Our guys are going to like playing with him and personality-wise, he fits in with our current group incredibly well.”

At Chattanooga State, Flippin averaged 16.3 points and 6.0 rebounds per game while shooting 52.1 percent from the floor and 40.7 percent from three-point range. He connected on a team-high 48 Threes and also led the Squad in blocked shots. They had a season-high 37 points against Tennessee Wesleyan on Nov. 1 when he hit 16-of-23 shots and 5-of-6 from three-point range. He scored in double digits 18 times and had 20-or-more eight times. He turned in six double-doubles and was named to the Tennessee Community College Athletic Association (TCCAA) first team.

A Milwaukee-native, Flippin played at Tennessee Preparatory Academy and with Kevon Looney Elite on the AAU circuit. At TPA, he averaged 18.9 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

He is IUPUI’s first signee for the 2023-2024 campaign.