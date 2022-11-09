Men’s Basketball Adds Four on Signing Day in Class That Ranks Among Nation’s Best

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State’s men’s basketball team has received signed National Letters of Intent from Xavier Booker (Indianapolis, Ind./Cathedral), Coen Carr (East Point, Ga./Legacy Early College), Jeremy Fears (Joliet, Ill./Joliet West) and Gehrig Normand (North Richland Hills, Texas/Birdville).

The Spartans recruiting class has been recognized nationally as one of the best in the country, ranked No. 3 by Rivals, No. 3 by 247 Sports and No. 5 by ON3 Sports. All four players are ranked among the top-55 nationally by ON3 Sports.

“As we get ready to go on our trip to San Diego, nothing is more exciting than having the four players that my staff did such a job recruiting and my players did a good job,” Michigan State Head Coach Tom Izzo said. “We got four guys that are “OKG” – Our Kinda Guys. They were guys that get along, they kind of united together, all four of them spent a lot of time talking to each other. Coen Carr was the last one, Gehrig (Normand) from down in Texas, he was one of the early ones. Of course Book (Xavier Booker) down in Indianapolis is the, I guess, marquee in the class, but Jeremy Fears is probably the ringmaster. He’s the Mateen Cleaves, the Magic Johnson of the bunch. He just brings a Unity and a confidence. He’s an extroverted personality who I think will fit in here very well.”

Xavier Booker (6-11, 220, F – Indianapolis, Ind. / Cathedral)

Listed as the No. 1 Recruit in the country by Rivals … Also carries three top-20 selections, No. 3 by ESPN, No. 6 by 247 Sports and No. 9 by On3 Sports … The No. 1 rated (Rivals, ESPN) or No. 2 (247 Sports, On3 Sports) at his position … The highest-ranked Recruit to commit to Michigan State under Head Coach Tom Izzo per 247 Sports … Coached by Jason Delaney at Cathedral High School … As a junior, averaged 12.5 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 36.0 percent from 3-point land … Had 19 points, 14 rebounds and nine blocked shots against Ben Davis in the Indiana state tournament … Plays for the George Hill All-Indy AAU team, coached by Mike Saunders … Most Valuable Player at the Pangos All-American Camp … Has a 7-5 wingspan.

Izzo is Booker…

“Xavier Booker is the marquee player in this class at 6-10, with a 7-4 wingspan. He can really shoot the ball, and he reminds us a lot of a Younger Jaren Jackson Jr. He’s a player that can do a lot of versatile things. He’s got versatility, he’s got athleticism, he’s got a solid shot and he has a great understanding of the game. He’s been very well-coached, and he’s won a state championship, so he knows what winning is all about . As he gets Stronger – I think we’ve only seen a small portion of what this kid is going to be able to do. I’m excited to have him. He too comes from an Incredible family. His mom videotapes every game. I have more fun watching her in the stands sometimes. We have had some great success with kids out of Indianapolis, and I hope that Xavier will be the next great one.”

Coen Carr (6-6, 215, F – East Point, Ga. / Legacy Early College [S.C.])

Ranked as the No. 29 overall player in the country by On3 Sports and No. 45 by 247 Sports … Also ranked No. 71 by ESPN and No. 87 by Rivals … Slotted among the top 20 players in the country at his position, coming in at No. 8 by 247 Sports, No. 6 by On3 Sports, No. 17 by Rivals and No. 18 by ESPN … Coached by Barney Jackson at Legacy Early College … Played his first two seasons at Dutchtown High School in Hampton, Ga. … Named to the GCBCA First Team All-County Squad in 2022 … Plays for the Georgia Stars AAU … A member of the USA Basketball 3×3 U18 World Cup Team.

Izzo is Carr…

“Coen Carr is 6-6, kind of a swingman from Georgia. He’s really here because of his mother, Cynthia. When we had him on his official visit, he was unbelievable. He got along with everybody. But his mother was super. She was playing games with us all, and kind of made everybody feel comfortable. On the official visit, I got a chance to meet his dad too. We have a saying here, ‘Our Kinda Guy,’ but we also look for ‘Our Kind of Family.’ Coen Carr has an Incredible Athletic ability and is improving his shooting every day. He has risen in the standings because he plays hard. We’re really excited about him.”

Jeremy Fears

The first player of the class to commit to MSU … Tabbed No. 33 in his class by 247 Sports … Also ranked No. 34 by ESPN, No. 37 from Rivals and No. 54 from On3 Sports … Among point guards, he is ranked No. 8 by 247 Sports and On3 Sports, No. 9 by ESPN and No. 11 by Rivals … Plays at Joliet West High School … Spent his sophomore and junior years playing at LaLumiere in LaPorte, Ind. … Helped lead LaLumiere to a 21-5 record in 2021-22, averaging 8.5 points and 4.1 assists … Plays for Bradley Beal Elite and the Indy Heat AAU … Has USA Basketball experience, playing on the U17 team that won the gold medal at the 2022 FIBA ​​U17 Basketball World Cup … Scored 17 points in the semifinals vs. Lithuania … Had 18 points and six assists in the final versus host Spain … Averaged 9.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists … Also a member of the U16 National Team that went 6-0 and won a gold medal at the 2021 FIBA ​​American U16 Championship in Mexico… Selected as a Most Valuable Player at the Pangos All-American camp.

Izzo on Fears…

“Jeremy Fears is the straw that stirs the drink. He’s the pied piper for everybody in the country. He reminds me so much of Mateen Cleaves as far as how he gets along with everybody. Tough, rugged, and competitive kid, but as much as he is all of those things, he is friends with everybody. Everybody knows of him, and everybody loves to talk to him. He has done very well with USA Basketball, and he is the consummate point guard. He is improving his shooting every day, but he’s as good a quarterback as any we’ve had here. I guess Mateen is who I recognize the most, even though he isn’t quite built like him, but he’s tough as nails. He has an ability to make other people around him better than they actually are, and that’s a quality that coaches are always looking for. His family has been up here a couple of times, and his dad was a very good college basketball player, so we are excited to have Jeremy. “

Gehrig Normand (6-5, 185, G – North Richlands, Texas / Birdville)

Tabbed as the No. 48 player in the country by Rivals … Also ranked among the top-100 by three other organizations, coming in at No. 51 by On3 Sports, No. 94 from 247 Sports and No. 98 by ESPN … Among shooting guards, Normand is ranked No. 8 at Rivals, No. 9 by On3 Sports, No. 20 by 247 Sports and No. 24 by ESPN … Played for Anthony Holman at Birdville High School … Averaged 11.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists as a junior … Helped lead Birdville to a 23-11 record, including a 12-game win streak, as the team won the District 6-5A Championship … Also plays for the 3D Empire AAU, coached by Shawn Ward.