Men’s Basketball | #21 Minnesota State Races to 116-98 Win Over Bethany Saturday – Minnesota State University

Mankato, Minn. — Minnesota State held a 15-point lead at the half and never trailed in picking up a 116-98 nonconference home win over Bethany Lutheran Saturday at Taylor Center.

The 116 points are the most by the Mavericks since Dec. 18, 2018 when Minnesota State picked up a 116-72 win over North Central.

Led by Harrison Braudis’s eight-for-eight effort from the field, including three three-pointers, the host Mavericks made 23-of-39 shots in the opening 20 minutes for a .590 shooting percentage in building a 64-49 first-half edge.

Minnesota State outscored the Vikings by a 52-49 margin in the second half, making 23-of-41 shots from the field for .56.1% en route to the win this afternoon.

Led by a career-high 26 points from Braudis (his previous best was 24 points vs. Missouri Southern, Nov. 11, 2022), a total of seven Mavericks hit double-digits for points in the win. Minnesota State held a 49-32 edge in rebounds in the game.

Now 7-0 for the season with today’s result, Minnesota State plays at Winona State in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference contest Thursday in its next action.

