Men’s and Women’s Soccer Combine for 12 Academic All-District Selections

GREENWOOD, Ind. (November 21, 2022) – Six members of the Stevens Institute of Technology Women’s soccer team and six members of the men’s soccer team each earned Academic All-District honors, the College Sports Communicators (CSC) organization (formerly CoSIDA) announced.

Seniors Bruno Andino , Justin Cross and Emerson Kuzemka along with junior Fritz Kabeiseman and Graduate students Sean Masur and Adam Silva represented the men’s program, while Juniors Gab Aloe , Jana Mucci and Amelia Rehrig and Graduate students Brynn Budka , Fiona Matthews and Rachel Rouse represented the Women’s program in getting honored by the CSC for their work on the field and in the classroom.

The 2022 Academic All-District® Men’s and Women’s Soccer Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes soccer honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA — for each gender.

Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in early December.

To be eligible for the Academic All-District accolade, a student-athlete must maintain a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.5 and must have played in at least 50% of their team’s games, either as starters, or key contributors to their teams.

Facebook: “Like” Stevens Athletics

Twitter: @stevensducks

Instagram: @stevensducks

#AllRise