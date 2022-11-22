Men’s and Women’s Soccer Combine for 12 Academic All-District Selections
GREENWOOD, Ind. (November 21, 2022) – Six members of the Stevens Institute of Technology Women’s soccer team and six members of the men’s soccer team each earned Academic All-District honors, the College Sports Communicators (CSC) organization (formerly CoSIDA) announced.
Seniors Bruno Andino, Justin Cross and Emerson Kuzemkaalong with junior Fritz Kabeiseman and Graduate students Sean Masur and Adam Silvarepresented the men’s program, while Juniors Gab Aloe, Jana Mucci and Amelia Rehrigand Graduate students Brynn Budka, Fiona Matthews and Rachel Rouserepresented the Women’s program in getting honored by the CSC for their work on the field and in the classroom.
The 2022 Academic All-District® Men’s and Women’s Soccer Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes soccer honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA — for each gender.
Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in early December.
To be eligible for the Academic All-District accolade, a student-athlete must maintain a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.5 and must have played in at least 50% of their team’s games, either as starters, or key contributors to their teams.
