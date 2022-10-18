Men’s and Women’s Golf Compete on Day Two of Golfweek Invite

MEN’S RESULTS | WOMEN’S RESULTS

DESTIN, Fla. – The Gustavus men’s and women’s golf teams competed in round two of the Golfweek DIII Invite on Monday. The Gustie men carded a 305 and sit in 24th place, while the women posted a 324 and are in 23rd place.

Kristin Martens (Sr., Sartell) had the best second round for the Gustie women, carding a 79 at Bawtowne Golf Club. Martens is tied for 84th on the individual leaderboard. Laurel Ward (Sr., Bozeman, Mont.) and Emily Kolb (Fy., Sioux Falls, SD) are also tied for 84th after posting an 83 and 81, respectively, on Monday. Annika Reierson (Jr., Delano) is tied for 75th after shooting 81 and Zada Olig (Sr., Wayzata) is in 115th after posting 94.

“Women played better overall today, but we still need to clean up the big holes, too many doubles or triples,” Head Coach Scott Moe said. “We were 13 shots better than yesterday, sparked by Kristin’s 79. Looking for a nice finish tomorrow.”

Chris Gutuza (Fy., Johannesburg, South Africa) leads the Gustie men after carding a 77 on Monday at Raven Golf Club. Gutuza is tied for 72nd. Wyatt Wasko (Sr., Lake Elmo) is tied for 84 after posting an 81. Sam Skaar (Sr., Coleraine) is tied for 92nd at 76, Teddy Kaste (So., Apple Valley) is tied for 98th at 79, and Cam Longie (So., Hutchinson) is tied for 109th at 73.

“Men struggled to have bad shots end with great par saves, too many times it ended with doubles or triples and you can’t afford to have those holes in this level of a tournament,” Moe said. “Tomorrow will be a good day, it’s going to be a while until we make it up again. Nice to see Cam put together a solid round. We need everyone to put it together for a full 18 and finish the fall on a good note.”

Round three of the Golfweek Invite begins Tuesday morning.