Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tickets On Sale Now

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. – Season and single-game tickets for the 2022-23 University of Hartford men’s and women’s basketball teams are on sale now. Season ticket packages for the men’s 15-game home schedule start for as low as $125, while packages for the women’s 8-game home schedule begin at $60.

A combination season ticket for all men’s and women’s games in Chase Arena inside the Reich Family Pavilion is available starting at $150.

Single-game tickets for the men start at $12 for the upper gallery, with women’s seats starting at $10. Reserved prices in the lower level are available for $15 and $12, respectively.

The McCullough VIP Club will be open on a limited basis this season, featuring a four-game schedule: Men’s basketball versus Sacred Heart (Nov. 8), Women’s basketball versus LIU (Nov. 12), men’s basketball versus Chicago State (Feb. 4) and Women’s basketball versus Merrimack (Feb. 16). The Women’s Feb. 16 Matchup against the Warriors will be part of a single-admission doubleheader with the men. The women will tip off against the Warriors at 5 pm, with the men’s game scheduled to start at 7:30 pm

McCullough VIP Club tickets (select from seats in the 300 level) are available for $50 and include a pregame meal, along with beverage selections from Thomas Hooker Brewery.

VIP Dates:

Courtside tickets are not available for purchase this season.

The women open the season on Nov. 12 against LIU. The Hawks will welcome Cornell (Dec. 5), Central Connecticut (Dec. 18), UMBC (Dec. 22), Chicago State (Jan. 28 and 29) and Villa Maria (Feb. 12), before closing out their home schedule against Merrimack.

“Our team has been putting in a lot of work this preseason and we are excited to finally play live in front of Hawk Nation,” said Women’s basketball head Coach Polly Thomason, who is entering her first season at Hartford. “I’m proud of the way this group has come together so quickly and how much they love playing together. I’m looking forward to our fans seeing that.”

The Hartford men also kick things off at home, hosting in-state foe Sacred Heart on Nov. 8. The Pioneers were picked to finish No. 2 in the Northeast Conference this season, behind top-ranked Merrimack (Feb. 16). The Hawks will also entertain St. Peter’s on Dec. 13. The Peacocks are fresh off a historic run in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, becoming the first No. 15 seed to advance to the Elite Eight.

The Hawks’ 15 home games are the second-most during a head coach John Gallagher ‘s 13-year tenure. Ivy League contenders Brown (Dec. 4) and Penn (Jan. 23) will both visit Chase Arena, as will former America East Rival UMass Lowell (Feb. 6) in a rematch of the 2021 AE Championship game.

