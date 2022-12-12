Men’s and Women’s Basketball Southern Conference Mini-Plan Ticket Packages ON SALE NOW!

CHATTANOOGA — ‘Tis the season. Stuff your stockings this holiday season with a Chattanooga basketball mini-plan package that includes numerous big-time Southern Conference games in McKenzie Arena with price options starting at just $30!

Mini-plan packages are ON SALE NOW for both the men’s and women’s teams, so get yours today by clicking the link above or by clicking HERE. Other Purchasing options include visiting the McKenzie Arena Box Office (Gate 2) or by calling 423-266-MOCS (6627) during business hours of Monday through Friday, 10 am – 5 pm,

Full mini-plan details and pricing points can be found below.

Men’s Basketball Mini-Plan Options

Southern Conference Pack · BUY NOW

Get ALL NINE Southern Conference matchups starting at just $80 (200 level gold Circle baseline). 200 level gold Circle corner seats are listed at $90 per ticket.

Southern Conference Saturday Pack · BUY NOW

Looking for just weekend games? Snag all four Saturday SoCon matchups that include VMI, ETSU, Mercer and UNCG. 200 level gold Circle corner seats are $40 per ticket while the baseline option is $30.

Women’s Basketball Mini-Plan Options

Southern Conference Pack · BUY NOW

Get ALL SEVEN Southern Conference matchups for just $60 per ticket! All tickets are General Admission seating.

Southern Conference Saturday Pack · BUY NOW

You’ll get all four SoCon Saturday contests featuring Mercer, Western Carolina, ETSU and Wofford in this package for just $30. This option also includes General Admission seating.

