Men’s and Women’s Basketball Introduce Aggie Basketball Luncheon – Texas A&M Athletics

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s and Women’s basketball programs Unveiled the joint Aggie Basketball Luncheon which both teams will host three times during the fall semester, beginning on Oct. 13.

Aggie Basketball Luncheons will be Hosted on:

October 13 (Thursday)

Nov. 15 (Tuesday)

December 14 (Wednesday)

The price per luncheon is $25, unless you purchase all three are purchased together for a premium price of $65. Tickets may be purchased here. All tickets must be purchased online to ensure admission. For questions, contact the men’s basketball administrative coordinator Landry Moffett at [email protected] or (979) 845-4531.

Each luncheon will begin at noon at the third-floor Ballroom of Reed Arena with free parking available in lots 100 G and F. Luncheons will include a meal, guest speakers, giveaways, player interviews and program updates from head coaches Buzz Williams and Joni Taylor .

About Men’s Basketball

Men’s basketball is Entering the fourth season under head Coach and 2020 AP SEC Coach of the Year Buzz Williams . The Aggies are coming off the 2021-22 campaign where they won 27 games for the third time in program history and stormed to the SEC Tournament Championship game and the NIT finale as one of the hottest teams in March. The Aggies have nine lettermen returning from last year’s team, including seven that had double-digit starts. Leading the way is Tyrece “Boots” Radford who started all 40 games in 2021-22 and Henry Coleman with 36 starts.

About Women’s Basketball

Women’s hoops is entering a new era with head coach Joni Taylor leading the way. Taylor comes to Aggieland having spent the last seven seasons at the helm of Georgia where she won 140 games and the 2021 SEC Coach of the Year honor. Taylor brings the No. 7 recruiting class in the country into the 2022-23 season, highlighted by the No. 3 Recruit in the country, Janiah Barker . Returning for the team are eight players from last year’s squad, including Aaliyah Patty who led the team in rebounds and blocks last season, and Sydnee Roby who shot a team-high 56.3% from the field last year.