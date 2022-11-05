‘Mendy’s presence in Chelsea’s goal should excite Arsenal’ – Seaman is a Senegal keeper

David Seaman suggests his former team Arsenal should be happy having Edouard Mendy in goal for Chelsea as opposed to in-form Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Reinvigorated Kepa was injured last week

Went under fire after several Mistakes

Seaman thinks Mendy might be undercooked

WHAT HAPPENED: The Spain international was injured in the 4-1 loss at Brighton and Hove Albion last week and his positional rival got a chance to recement his place in the team.

Prior to Kepa’s injury, Mendy had not managed to get a chance to play for new boss Graham Potter who had taken over from Thomas Tuchel.

The Arsenal Legend suggests his former team should be happy having the Senegal international in goal on Sunday as opposed to Kepa.

WHAT THEY SAID: “At this moment, you’d rather face Mendy because he hasn’t played for a while,” Seaman said on his podcast.

“Kepa has been playing really well, there’s no doubt about that. He’s been making some big saves. In both of them, you’ve still got two high-quality, international goalkeepers.

“I’ll tell you what’s going to be interesting is who plays when they are both fit. When Kepa comes back, what happens? He only came in because Mendy got injured. So is it now a chance for Mendy to keep the gloves, or does he bring Kepa back in?”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mendy will have a point to prove against Arsenal, having conceded eight goals in their last two meetings across all competitions.

The most recent meeting was in pre-season when Mikel Arteta’s team defeated the Blues 4-0 at Camping World Stadium in Florida, while the Gunners won 4-2 in the Premier League last season.

WHAT NEXT: Mendy will be keen to Impress to retain the starting berth in the upcoming matches against Manchester City in the League Cup and later on Newcastle United in the league game.

The biggest assignments will be in the World Cup in Qatar with Senegal.

