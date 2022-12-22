Mendy rejects ‘disrespectful’ six-year Chelsea contract over ‘low’ wages

Edouard Mendy has reportedly snubbed a six-year contract offer from Chelsea because he feels he deserves wage parity with Kepa

WHAT HAPPENED? According to the Sun, the Blues have offered the Senegal goalkeeper a new long-term deal in a bid to keep him at the club, two-and-a-half years before his current contract ends, but he has rejected it because he feels the club is not showing him enough ‘respect’ over wages.

The 30-year-old reportedly earns £100,000 a week but he wants a sum close to his Rival Kepa Arrizabalaga who is said to be earning almost double.

WHAT DID THEY SAY? “Edouard is back at Chelsea and he is ready to play,” a club Insider told the Sun. “But there is a feeling that the contract situation is just going nowhere.”

“Edouard has won some huge trophies for Chelsea, but there is a sense that he is not being shown enough respect by the club over a new deal.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mendy has been at Chelsea since the summer of 2020 when he joined from Ligue 1 side Rennes, establishing himself as the club’s Undisputed No1, as they won the 2020-21 Champions League and Club World Cup.

He was voted Fifa’s Best Goalkeeper of 2021 before winning the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal in Cameroon in February this year.

Mendy started in goal for Chelsea this season but lost his place to Kepa after suffering an injury in September and only regained it at the end of October after the latter got injured during the Blues’ 4-1 Premier League loss to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Mendy, who Featured in all four matches for Senegal in their run to the World Cup round of 16, is reportedly a transfer target of Serie A Champions AC Milan as well as French sides Monaco and Nice.

WHAT’S NEXT? With Mendy back to Chelsea training and Kepa fit, it will be interesting to see who Coach Graham Potter selects in goal for their Premier League match against Bournemouth on December 27.