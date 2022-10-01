Mendoza’s Goal Lifts No. 10 Lady Buffs over Patriots

Next Game: Angelo State 10/5/2022 | 7 P.M October 05 (Wed) / 7 PM Angelo State

CANYON, Texas – The No. The 10-ranked Lady Buffs of West Texas A&M used a pair of second half goals to defeat the UT Tyler Patriots. The Lady Buffs improved to 8-1-1 overall and 2-1-1 in the Lone Star Conference while UT Tyler fell to 6-2-2, 1-2-2 in the LSC.

The Patriots came out swinging in the first half registering the game’s first free kick in the 4thth minute. On that kick, Jordan Colbert snuck the ball through the crowded 18-yard box and past Reagan Heelan for a 1-0 lead. The Lady Buffs wasted no time in leveling the score. A minute after UT Tyler took the lead, Maliyah Mendoza found Maria-Frances Serrant is a cross into the center of the box. The two goals in the span of a minute would be all the first half saw as the Patriots and Lady Buffs went to the break tied.

In the second half, UT Tyler struck first again. In the 54th minute, an initial shot by Sydnee Garner got blocked by a WT defender but Faith Adje scored on the follow-up attempt. The Lady Buffs responded quickly once more off a corner kick. Asha James sent in a ball towards her near post. The ball bounced off a Patriots’ defender and into the back of the net. The deciding goal came off the foot of Mendoza. With 24 minutes remaining, James’ sent a pass into the box off a corner kick, the ball went untouched and dropped to the feet of Mendoza on the back post. Mendoza finished the goal and gave WT its first lead of the game. The Lady Buffs held on to the lead for the remainder of the game.

UT Tyler held a 14-13 advantage in shots, but WT placed eight on goal compared to the Patriots’ seven.

The Lady Buffs return to action with a home contest against No. 24 Angelo State. WT hosts the Rambelles at 7 pm on Wednesday.