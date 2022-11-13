Mendham falls to Robbinsville Group 3 final

FRANKLIN – Collyer McLaud knew what was at stake as the Mendham boys soccer team stepped onto the field for the NJSIAA Group 3 final on Saturday. They looked up in the stands and saw hundreds of fans. Robbinsville’s supporters were decked out in the school’s red and black. The Mendham student section dressed in Christmas red-and-green, some with Santa hats and beards – the same as they’d done for the previous two boys soccer Group titles.

But the magic didn’t quite hold up for Mendham. The Minutemen gave up an early goal, and wound up losing, 2-1, after a shootout.

Ravens senior goalkeeper Ronit Rijhwani stopped two Mendham penalty kicks, as all four of his teammates converted. It is Robbinsville’s first Group Championship and its first trip to the final.

