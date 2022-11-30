Mena Tour Tournament 3 at Riyadh Golf Club

Aron Zemmer, who has just won the National Open Championship, Enrico Di Nitto, Michele Cea, Andrea Saracino, Michele Ortolani, Federico Zucchetti, Jacopo Vecchi Fossa and Dimitri Cavazzana participate in the MENA Tour Tournament 3, an event of the Arab MENA Tour scheduled from November 28-30 at the Riyadh Golf Club, in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

It is played over a distance of 54 holes with a prize pool of 75,000 euros.

MENA Tour Tournament 3, schedule

In the field there will be the English Sam Broadhurst, Jack Floydd and Callum Mackay, the German Dominic Foos, the French Franck Daux and among the six amateurs on the field Prince Khaled Saud Al Faisal.

Subsequently, the same Italian players will compete in the MENA Tour Tournament 4 (3-5 December) at Dirab Golf & Country Club, also in Riyadh, on the same distance of 54 holes and with the same prize money of 75,000 dollars.

