Memphis Women’s basketball ready to face No. 1 South Carolina

Katrina Merriweather had clear memories of her only visit to the University of South Carolina. The Memphis Women’s basketball Coach was a Graduate Assistant with Cincinnati when the Bearcats reached the NCAA Tournament in 2002.

She couldn’t travel with the Bearcats because she was student teaching so a mentor drove her from Ohio to be at the game. 20 years later, Merriweather still remembers the atmosphere at Carolina Coliseum.

“I think it was pretty packed in there. Just the excitement of playing that high level basketball,” Merriweather recalled Thursday. “The lights shone a little brighter. It’s a little louder in there. I think that everything is just more intense.”

On Saturday, Merriweather Returns to the state as Memphis (4-3) faces No. 1 South Carolina (2 p.m., SEC Network+). The venue is different with the Gamecocks at Colonial Life Arena yet the environment will still be electric for the Tigers facing the Defending champions.

It’s just the challenge Merriweather wants for her team in her second season. After the Tigers went 0-2 at the Las Vegas Invitational last month to St. John’s and No. 5 Indiana, she wants her team to be prepared for AAC and postseason play by going against tough competition.

A few Tigers have Memories facing UConn when the Huskies were still in the AAC so facing South Carolina (7-0) is another chance against a national power. South Carolina will also play at Memphis during the 2023-24 season.

“We’re going to play high caliber teams and I think it’s important for your players to see where you are and also where your head is,” Merriweather said. “With that plan in mind, we’ve got to compete against those people. You can’t turn on the TV and watch them. They need to know what it looks like and what it feels like.”

