Memphis vs. Tulane Odds, Picks

Memphis vs. Tulane Odds

Tulane is back in Fogelman Arena and looking to get back in the win column following an 88-77 loss to Cincinnati earlier this week on the road. But that may be easier said than done as the Green Wave will welcome in their toughest opponent of the season so far in the Memphis Tigers.

Memphis has been on a tear to start the season; currently 11-3, they’ve already picked up a Quad 1 win against Auburn and Quad 2 wins over Vanderbilt and Nebraska. The Tigers are looking to extend a three-game win streak they’ve been on since their narrow loss to Alabama.

However, all three of Memphis’ wins in their current streak have come at home, and all three of their losses so far on the season have come away from Fedex Forum.

The Green Wave may be struggling right now, but that didn’t mean much a season ago when the Tigers came to New Orleans. Fresh off an upset over Alabama, Memphis lost to Tulane for the first time since 2016.

Can the Green Wave pull off the upset again? Or will the Tigers enter the New Year looking for revenge?

Memphis looked in trouble on Thursday, down by as much as 10 to South Florida. But the efforts of Kendric Davis pulled them back ahead to win 93-86. Davis went off for 24 points, five steals, and nine assists.

Davis has been the leader on offense all season for the Tigers, but as of late, he’s been on another level. Over his last five games, Davis is averaging 23.6 points, 8.2 assists, and 3 steals all while hitting 43.6% from the floor. Not to mention, he’s consistently getting to the line and has made 44 of 49 free throw attempts in that stretch.

What we’ve seen from Davis by and large is the Offensive makeup of this Tigers team; drive to the basket and draw fouls. Memphis ranks in the 98th percentile with 44.6 two-point attempts per game, while more than 55% of their field goal attempts come either at the basket or in the paint.

The Tigers are 57th in the nation when it comes to free throw attempts, averaging 20.9 per game. On the defensive end, the Memphis team is stacked with ball hawks. Five different Tigers currently average 1 or more steals per game, while the team as a whole is averaging 18 points per game off of turnovers.

While they did lose to Cincinnati, it was encouraging to see Kevin Cross back in form against the Bearcats. Prior to Thursday’s game, Cross has totaled just 23 points total over the last three contests; he scored 22 against the Bearcats while also taking eight rebounds and five assists.

The Tulane offense is very similar to the Tigers; a majority of their scoring is the result of driving to the basket and drawing fouls. However, Tulane has been better than Memphis when it comes to other areas on the floor.

The Green Wave haven’t been great by any means when it comes to 3-point range. However, they have hit 31% from above the break and could find some success from deep against a Memphis team that has allowed teams to hit 33% from the area.

Memphis vs. Tulane Betting Pick

The Tigers and Green Wave are 1 and 2 in the AAC when it comes to adjusted tempo. And while they both get to the Charity stripe often, they have also both struggled when it comes to fouls of their own.

Both teams have drawn more than 17 fouls per game against opposing teams, however, Tulane is averaging just 15.9 fouls per contest while Memphis is averaging 18. The Green Wave have also been a much better team when it comes to free throw shooting, hitting 81.1 % at the line while the Tigers are making just 72.3%.

There is not a doubt in my mind this game will be a high-scoring affair, however 155 is a little higher than I expected it to be. While in regard to the spread, I think the number is right on with Memphis opening as a 5-point favorite.

Which is why I actually won’t be betting on this pregame. Instead I’ll watch for fouls to play a significant factor in this game, and look to live bet. I’ll be looking to back Tulane at +9 or better, and when it comes to the total I’ll be targeting 147 or better.

Tulane and Memphis have also both given up and allowed scoring runs of 10 or more points consistently. Tulane has had nine on the season and allowed five, while Memphis has had seven and allowed three. Paired up with their fouling, I wouldn’t be surprised to see either team jump out to a big lead that comes down to the wire late.