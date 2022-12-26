Memphis-Utah State football Scouting report, score Prediction

Memphis football can end the season on a positive note while facing Utah State in the First Responder Bowl at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

The Tigers (6-6) return to Dallas, where Ryan Silverfield made his heading Coach debut during the Cotton Bowl in 2019. Memphis lost in the city last month to SMU but according to oddsmakers, the Tigers are a favorite facing Utah State (6 -6) is Tuesday (2:15 p.m., ESPN).

A win improves the Tigers’ win total from last season. A loss means Memphis has its first losing season since 2013. Here’s the season’s final Scouting report along with a score prediction.

Bowl History

With last season’s Hawaii Bowl canceled, Memphis can make history with a win Tuesday. Since ending their 32-year bowl-less streak in 2003, the Tigers have never won consecutive Bowl games.

Ryan Silverfield would also join Tommy West as the only Tigers coaches to win two Bowl games. West won the 2003 New Orleans Bowl and the 2005 Music City Bowl.

