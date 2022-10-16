Memphis Tiger fans celebrate first Basketball Block Party

Tiger basketball fans got hyped up for the 2022-2023 season Saturday afternoon at the first-ever Memphis Basketball Block Party.

The event replaced Memphis Madness, the annual pep rally in favor of a new on-campus event where fans were introduced to the men’s and women’s basketball teams for the upcoming season.

“Grew up here, born and raised here in the city of Memphis, and when you’re from Memphis and a true Memphian, you’re a Tiger fan,” Lifelong fan Robert Houston said.

The event saw many changes from previous years.

“I hate it. The block party is good, but I’d rather be in the gym or the stadium or something,” Ricky Hines, who misses the old format, said. “Memphis Madness was off the chain. Excitement, music, slam dunk contest, three-point contest.”

Although there was no slam dunk contest, attendees still got live music from four different rappers, including Al Kapone.

Moving the event to the on-campus Alumni Mall aimed to make it more accessible for U of M students. Bounce houses and games drew in an even younger crowd.

Rin Finch, the brother of longtime head Coach Larry Finch said he grew up on Tiger basketball and was happy to see others doing the same.

“Kids should get a chance to enjoy this at a young age, and as they grow, they will grow right into sports,” Finch said.

Between the end of the NCAA’s investigation into the men’s team, its second-place pick and the Lady Tigers’ fifth-place pick, he believes fans have a lot to be excited about this season.

“The program is on the rise,” Finch said. “I’m looking forward to both seasons – men’s basketball and women’s basketball.”

The men’s team will play an exhibition game against Christian Brothers University next Sunday at the FedExForum. The Women’s team will play an exhibition game against Rust College at the Elma Roane Fieldhouse on November 1.

