Memphis Madness 2022 to be replaced by Memphis Basketball Block Party

Memphis Madness is being replaced this year.

Instead of the Tigers’ preseason pep rally extravaganza – held annually at FedExForum – the university is shaking things up. The rebranded event, the Memphis Basketball Block Party, will highlight the men’s and women’s basketball programs with a free, on-campus celebration from 3-5:30 pm on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Luther C. McClellan Alumni Mall.

It marks the first time since 2017 that Memphis Madness has not been held. In recent months, Athletic department officials and coaches from both programs collaborated to brainstorm fresh ideas.

“We can’t be afraid to change things up every now and then,” Memphis Athletic director Laird Veatch told The Commercial Appeal on Thursday. “We’re always talking about how we can Engage our students and our fans on an interactive, relational basis and finding ways to bring people to our campus. That’s always a challenge, having a couple of our big venues (FedExForum, Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium) at other locations.”

